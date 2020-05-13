Best Ever Potato Salad Dressing

Thanks to Ruby Dobias of Atkinson, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup vinegar
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3 tbsp margarine
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 1 tbsp mustard
- 1 cup mayonnaise
Directions
- In a saucepan, bring sugar, vinegar, salt, eggs, margarine, and pepper to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and cool.
- Once mixture is completely cool, add mustard and mayonnaise and stir until combined. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes enough for 3 quarts of potato salad.
Send recipes to katy.moore@lee.net or Midwest Messenger, Attn: Katy Moore, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061