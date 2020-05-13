Best Ever Potato Salad Dressing

Thanks to Ruby Dobias of Atkinson, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup vinegar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 3 tbsp margarine
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • 1 tbsp mustard
  • 1 cup mayonnaise

Directions

  • In a saucepan, bring sugar, vinegar, salt, eggs, margarine, and pepper to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and cool.
  • Once mixture is completely cool, add mustard and mayonnaise and stir until combined. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes enough for 3 quarts of potato salad.

