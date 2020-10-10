Thanks to Joyce Frazier of Jefferson, Iowa, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
• 2 ¼ cups flour
• 2 tsp baking powder
• ¼ tsp salt
• 6 eggs, beaten
Directions
• Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Add eggs to the mixture, stirring as little as possible. Dough should be fairly stiff.
• Meanwhile, boil a pot of chicken or beef broth, and dip a teaspoon into the broth to prepare it for the next step.
• Using the hot spoon, drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto a floured surface. Once all dumplings are prepared, carefully place them into the broth and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Stir occasionally. Dumplings should rise to the top of the broth when they are done.
• Chef’s note: If you prefer noodles over dumplings, just roll the dough out instead, allowing it to dry for 30 minutes to an hour before cutting.
