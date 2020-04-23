Homemade hamburger helper

Thanks to Miranda Sims of West Point, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 1 lb hamburger
- 1 onion chopped or 3 tbsp dried onion
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp pepper
- 1 1/2 cup milk
- 1 1/2 cups beef stock (just shy less than a full can but if you use the whole can that’s fine too)
- 1- 8 oz tomato sauce
- 2 cups dried macaroni noodles or any other noodle
- 1- 8 oz brick cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
- Cook meat, onion, and garlic until no longer pink in a 12-inch deep skillet. Drain. Return to pan. Add salt, pepper, milk, beef stock, tomato sauce, and noodles. Bring to a boil then put on low/simmer and cover pan for 15 minutes. Occasionally stirring to prevent noodles from sticking. After 15 minutes it’ll become thickened and then add cheese. Stir until melted! Ready to serve.
