A sweet potato by any other name is still a rich source of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients, most notably beta carotene.
The folklore
Sweet potato or yam? Chances are it’s a sweet potato. These tubers (Ipomoea batatas) are not related to the yam (Dioscoreae alata), a rough and starchy root vegetable. When the orange-fleshed sweet potato first arrived in the U.S., people knew only the white fleshed variety, so producers called the newcomer “yams,” from the African word for sweet potato “nyami” to distinguish one from the other. This Central and South American sweetie has been traced back 10,000 years in Peruvian caves.
The facts
The sweet potato, a member of the morning glory family of plants, is not related to the potato (Solanum tuberosum), providing its unique flavor and nutritional punch. Common varieties like Garnet or Japanese Purple have different textures (firm and dry or soft and moist) and degrees of sweetness. One medium sweet potato has 103 calories, yet packs 438% DV (DV=Daily Value, based on 2,000 calories/day) of vision-protecting vitamin A, 37% DV of antioxidant vitamin C and the powerful, health-promoting compounds beta carotene and anthocyanins, which give yellow/orange and purple potatoes their color.
The findings
The sweet potato ranked No. 1 among all vegetables from a dietary point of view and nutritional perspective, according to a review of studies in different countries, due in part to its significant vitamin A content.
Compared with white- and yellow-fleshed varieties, orange-fleshed sweet potatoes are a good source of dietary fiber, important in protecting against diabetes, as well as certain minerals, vitamins and antioxidants.
Evidence links sweet potatoes to anticancer activities due to phytochemical content.
The finer points
Peak season for sweet potatoes is October through December, but they are available all year. Select small and medium sweet potatoes for a sweeter, moister flesh and those with smooth, firm and blemish-free skin. The deeper the color of the skin, the richer it likely is in beta carotene (or anthocyanins for purple varieties). Store in a cool, dark, well-ventilated place, but do not refrigerate. Bake them whole and top with healthy yogurt, nuts and a drizzle of maple syrup, mash with regular potatoes for fun flair, cut into fries and roast, or bake cooked flesh into your favorite pancake, muffin and cookie recipes.
Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts. For more information, visit www.environmentalnutrition.com.
Sweet potato salad with orange-maple dressing
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 tbsp minced fresh ginger
- ¼ teaspoon ground or freshly grated nutmeg
- ¼ tsp salt, plus more to taste
- ½ cup chopped green onions
- ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ¼ cup chopped toasted pecans
- ¼ cup golden raisins
- ¼ cup black raisins
- Black pepper
Directions:
- In a large pot, combine the sweet potatoes and enough lightly salted water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and cook until just tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and allow the potatoes to cool to room temperature.
- (Alternatively, simmer the potatoes whole for 15 minutes, cool, peel and slice ¾-inch thick, brush with vegetable oil and grill over moderately hot coals until just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes per side.) Cut the potatoes into ¾-inch cubes and transfer to a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, maple syrup, orange juice, vinegar, ginger, nutmeg and salt.
- Add the onions, parsley, pecans and raisins to the bowl of sweet potatoes and toss together. Gently stir in the dressing, tossing just until combined.Season to taste with salt and pepper.Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Source: “Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking” by Toni Tipton-Martin. Recipe reprinted with permission of its publisher, Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc.