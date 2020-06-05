Chicken broccoli bake

Thanks to Phyllis Thompson of Laurel, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe! 

Ingredients

  • 4 full chicken breasts
  • 2 boxes frozen broccoli
  • 1 can cream of chicken soup
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ tsp lemon juice
  • ½ tsp curry powder
  • 1 cup grated cheese
  • 4 cups bread crumbs

Directions

  • Simmer chicken breasts in water for one hour. Debone the chicken.
  • Partially cook the broccoli in the microwave without water.
  • Layer chicken and broccoli in a 9x12 baking dish.
  • Combine cream of chicken soup, mayo, lemon juice, and curry powder in a bowl. Spread cream sauce over chicken and broccoli.
  • In second bowl, combine cheese and bread crumbs. Sprinkle over ingredients in pan.
  • Bake for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. Serve with rice.