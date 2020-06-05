Chicken broccoli bake

Thanks to Phyllis Thompson of Laurel, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 4 full chicken breasts
- 2 boxes frozen broccoli
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ tsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp curry powder
- 1 cup grated cheese
- 4 cups bread crumbs
Directions
- Simmer chicken breasts in water for one hour. Debone the chicken.
- Partially cook the broccoli in the microwave without water.
- Layer chicken and broccoli in a 9x12 baking dish.
- Combine cream of chicken soup, mayo, lemon juice, and curry powder in a bowl. Spread cream sauce over chicken and broccoli.
- In second bowl, combine cheese and bread crumbs. Sprinkle over ingredients in pan.
- Bake for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. Serve with rice.