Ingredients
1- (3 oz) pkg lime jello
1- (3 oz) pkg lemon jello
1- (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk (only)
1 cup mayonnaise
2 cups small curd cottage cheese
1- (13-15 oz) can crushed pineapple, undrained
Directions
Heat water in lg saucepan, add jello, dissolve. Cool slightly.
Add sweetened condensed milk, cottage cheese, mayonnaise and pineapple.
Stir until smooth. Pour in 9x12 baking dish or two smaller dishes. Refrigerate.
A creamy, wonderful spring salad, but good anytime of the year. Can be made all at once; a quick, easy salad to make and enjoy.
