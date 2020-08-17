Alan Jackson's Potato Cheese Soup

Thanks to Colleen Harm of Manley, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe! 

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup chopped celery
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 4 cups diced potatoes
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 to 1 ½ tsp salt
  • Dash paprika
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • Croutons or bacon bits

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, sauté celery and onion in butter until tender.
  • Add potatoes and broth. Simmer until potatoes are tender, then stir in milk and seasonings. Heat through.
  • Add cheese, stirring until melted.
  • Garnish with croutons or bacon bits.