Alan Jackson's Potato Cheese Soup

Thanks to Colleen Harm of Manley, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup chopped celery
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 2 tbsp butter
- 4 cups diced potatoes
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups milk
- 1 to 1 ½ tsp salt
- Dash paprika
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- Croutons or bacon bits
Directions
- In a large saucepan, sauté celery and onion in butter until tender.
- Add potatoes and broth. Simmer until potatoes are tender, then stir in milk and seasonings. Heat through.
- Add cheese, stirring until melted.
- Garnish with croutons or bacon bits.