French Onion Soup

Thanks to Susan Steward from Palmyra, Nebraska for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 5 cups sliced onions
- 3 tbsp flour
- 2 tbsp butter
- 8 cups beef broth
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup dry vermouth
- Salt to taste
- Gouda or mozzarella cheese to taste
- ½ tsp sugar
Directions
Cook onions in butter and olive oil, covered, over medium heat for about 10 minutes. Add salt and sugar. Stir every 10 minutes and cook until onions are brown (about 35 minutes). Add flour, 1 tbsp at a time and stir in well. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Gradually stir in beef broth stock and vermouth. Simmer, partially covered, for 45 minutes. Top with cheese. Place under broiler or in microwave until cheese melts.