Arizona Lemon Pie

Ingredients
- 1 large lemon
- 1 ½ cup saugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 stick butter
- 1 tsp vanilla (optional)
- 9-inch unbaked pie shell
Directions
- Cut ends off the lemon; quarter and remove seeds. Place quarters in blender and blend until smooth.
- Add sugar, eggs, butter and vanilla and blend well. Pour into a prepared pie shell.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.
