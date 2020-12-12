 Skip to main content
Arizona Lemon Pie

Thanks to Geraldine Childers of Gretna, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!

Ingredients

  • 1 large lemon
  • 1 ½ cup saugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla (optional)
  • 9-inch unbaked pie shell

Directions

  • Cut ends off the lemon; quarter and remove seeds. Place quarters in blender and blend until smooth.
  • Add sugar, eggs, butter and vanilla and blend well. Pour into a prepared pie shell.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.

Send recipes to editorial@midwestmessenger.com or Midwest Messenger, Attn: Jon Burleson, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061

