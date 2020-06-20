Boiled cookies

Thanks to Dorothy Jenkins of Arlington, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe! 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sugar
  • ½ stick butter
  • ½ cup milk
  • 3 tbsp cocoa
  • 3 cups quick cooking oatmeal
  • ½ cup peanut butter
  • ½ cup nutmeats
  • 1 tsp vanilla

Directions

  • Combine sugar, butter, milk and cocoa in saucepan and boil for one minute.
  • Add oatmeal, peanut butter, nutmeats, and vanilla to saucepan and stir to combine.
  • Drop mixture by teaspoonful onto wax paper. Let cool until dry, and enjoy!

