Boiled cookies

Thanks to Dorothy Jenkins of Arlington, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 2 cups sugar
- ½ stick butter
- ½ cup milk
- 3 tbsp cocoa
- 3 cups quick cooking oatmeal
- ½ cup peanut butter
- ½ cup nutmeats
- 1 tsp vanilla
Directions
- Combine sugar, butter, milk and cocoa in saucepan and boil for one minute.
- Add oatmeal, peanut butter, nutmeats, and vanilla to saucepan and stir to combine.
- Drop mixture by teaspoonful onto wax paper. Let cool until dry, and enjoy!
Send recipes to katy.moore@lee.net or Midwest Messenger, Attn: Katy Moore, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061