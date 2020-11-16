Hopscotch Treats

Thanks to Fran Frerichs of Gurley, Nebraska, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
• 1- 6 oz pkg butterscotch chips
• ½ cup creamy peanut butter
• 2 cups miniature marshmallows
• 1- 3 oz can shoestring potatoes
Directions
• Melt butterscotch chips and add peanut butter.
• In another bowl, mix marshmallows and shoestring potatoes. Pour butterscotch mixture over this and mix thoroughly.
• Drop by teaspoonful onto greased cookie sheet lined with wax paper, or spread in a greased 8x8-inch pan. Makes 25 treats.
