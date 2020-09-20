Hot fudge cake

Thanks to Fran Frerichs of Gurley, Nebraska for submitting this recipe!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 6 tbsp baking cocoa, divided
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ½ cup milk
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla flavoring
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 ¾ cups hot water
  • Whipped cream or ice cream

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour, 2 tbsp of cocoa, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in the milk, oil and vanilla until smooth. Spread the batter in an ungreased 9-inch baking dish.
  • Combine brown sugar and remaining cocoa, sprinkle over cake batter. Then pour hot water over the top – do not stir.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream as desired. Makes 9 servings.

