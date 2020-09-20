Hot fudge cake

Thanks to Fran Frerichs of Gurley, Nebraska for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup sugar
- 6 tbsp baking cocoa, divided
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ cup milk
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp vanilla flavoring
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 ¾ cups hot water
- Whipped cream or ice cream
Directions
- In a medium bowl, combine flour, 2 tbsp of cocoa, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in the milk, oil and vanilla until smooth. Spread the batter in an ungreased 9-inch baking dish.
- Combine brown sugar and remaining cocoa, sprinkle over cake batter. Then pour hot water over the top – do not stir.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream as desired. Makes 9 servings.
