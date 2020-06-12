Ice cream in a can

Thanks to Joyce Frazier of Jefferson, Iowa, for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 1- 3 lb coffee can with lid
- 1- 1 lb coffee can with lid
- ½ cup rock salt
- 1 pint half-and-half
- ½ package instant pudding (about ½ cup)
- Sugar, to taste
- Ice
Directions
- Place pudding mix and half-and-half in the 1 lb coffee can. Cover with lid and shake vigorously. Taste and add sugar if desired.
- Place the small can inside the 3 lb can and fill a third of the empty space with ice. Sprinkly with 1/3 cup rock salt. Repeat twice to fill the can. Cover tightly and roll can back and forth for 7 minutes.
- Uncover, wipe lid of small can and carefully remove lid. The ice cream will be frozen to the lid —use a table knife to loosen the lid. Stir the ice cream vigorously, then replace the lid and roll another five minutes. Be careful not to get any water into the ice cream during this process.