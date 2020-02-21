Thanks to Jeanne Krab of Paxton, Nebraska for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup butter or oleo
- 2 tbsp corn syrup
- 1 ½ tsp milk
- 8 oz tube Crescent Rolls
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Directions
- Combine first four ingredients in a saucepan. Stir together over medium heat until blended. Pour into a greased 9-inch pie pan.
- Remove dough from tube, lying flat on countertop, and gently seal all of the seams together.
- Mix cinnamon and sugar together, and sprinkle onto dough. Then roll dough, starting from the long side, into a log, and cut into 9 rolls.
- Place rolls on top of sugar mixture in the pie pan, and bake at 375 degrees for 15-18 minutes.