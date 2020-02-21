cinnamon roll

Thanks to Jeanne Krab of Paxton, Nebraska for submitting this recipe!

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup butter or oleo
  • 2 tbsp corn syrup
  • 1 ½ tsp milk
  • 8 oz tube Crescent Rolls
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon

Directions

  1. Combine first four ingredients in a saucepan. Stir together over medium heat until blended. Pour into a greased 9-inch pie pan.
  2. Remove dough from tube, lying flat on countertop, and gently seal all of the seams together.
  3. Mix cinnamon and sugar together, and sprinkle onto dough. Then roll dough, starting from the long side, into a log, and cut into 9 rolls.
  4. Place rolls on top of sugar mixture in the pie pan, and bake at 375 degrees for 15-18 minutes.

