Rhubarb Dessert

Thanks to Sandra Wade of Colon, Nebraska for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
Crust
1 3/4 cup flour
2 tbsp sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 cup chopped nuts
2 egg yolks
Filling
2 egg yolks
2 tbsp flour
1 1/2 cup sugar
4 cups chopped rhubarb
Topping
4 egg whites
¾ cup sugar
Directions
Mix ingredients for crust and press in a 9x13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
Mix together ingredients for filling. Spread on crumb mixture.
Beat together egg whites and sugar for topping. Spread over top of rhubarb mixture. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.