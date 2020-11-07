Thanks to Sharon Koperski of Farwell, Nebraska for submitting this recipe!
Ingredients
• 1- 3 oz pkg raspberry Jell-O
• 1 cup boiling water
• 1 can jellied cranberry sauce
• 1 cup apples, unpeeled, chopped
• ½ cup chopped nuts
Directions
• Dissolve Jell-O in boiling water. Stir in cranberry sauce using a fork, and whip to break up lumps. Chill until slightly thickened.
• Add apples and nuts. Chill until set, 2-3 hours.
