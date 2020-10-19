Two major rodeo events are both leaving Las Vegas due to restrictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The PBR World Finals (Professional Bull Riders Inc.) and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Wrangler National Finals Rodeo are both moving this fall from Las Vegas, Nevada to Arlington, Texas.
Meanwhile, a third major western event; the Working Ranch Cowboy Association (WRCA) World Championship Ranch Rodeo will still be held as usual in Amarillo, Texas this November, celebrating its 25th year.
The 2020 PBR World Finals will be held Nov. 12-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The bull riding event had originally planned its championship for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in early November, but announced the move to Texas Sept. 24 because COVID-19 created many challenges.
“Those challenges proved insurmountable in Las Vegas despite our comprehensive, industry-leading plan that has allowed PBR to successfully hold ticketed events safely and without incident for seven event weekends and counting,” PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason said. “In short, the governor and state of Nevada are not ready to welcome back responsibly conducted events with fans, and we had no choice but to move PBR World Finals out of Las Vegas and Nevada.”
With Arlington’s AT&T stadium being the largest in the NFL, it provides room for a socially distanced fan environment. They are still determining the pod seating configuration. It will be at about 25% capacity.
PBR bull riders are already revved up about competing in Arlington’s stadium.
“I love this arena,” Joao Ricardo Vieira said. “I have always felt good inside it. It will be much better than Las Vegas. My success in Arlington has been fantastic.”
“I’m pumped about it,” Cooper Davis said. “There are just certain stadiums that give off a certain feel that makes you want to up your game.”
“I am excited for the finals,” bull rider Jose Vitor Leme said. “Surely Las Vegas is an event that I hope to go to every year, because I always managed to make a good finals there. Arlington hasn’t brought me anything special in my career yet. I didn’t do so well at the American events and we didn’t win the Global Cup, but maybe this place will become a special place in my career at the end of the season.”
The PBR World Finals intends to move back to Vegas for the World Finals in 2021.
General public tickets for 2020 PBR World Finals went on sale Oct. 5.
Also leaving Las Vegas this year for Texas, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, is moving to Arlington’s Globe Life Field, the home baseball park of the major league Texas Rangers team. Set for Dec. 3-12, organizers with the PRCA confirmed the event will comply with all health and safety protocols for attendees. Tickets are on sale.
“We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a statement.
Safety measures will include a mask requirement at all times while inside Globe Life Field. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building.
The National Finals Rodeo started at the Dallas State Fairgrounds in Texas in 1959. Years later, it moved to Las Vegas and held at the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas since 1985. That venue is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to coronavirus restrictions in Nevada.
Globe Life Field is encouraging all guests to check the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services websites for any guideline changes prior to the event.
Meanwhile, the WRCA organizers say they are thrilled to be able to still hold the World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas Nov. 12-15, especially since it’s the 25th anniversary. As of Sept. 17, the popular rodeo is “still on” with working ranch competitions, cowboy musicians, a historic cowboy documentary of the WRCA, and a trade show featuring handmade cowboy gear, tack, furniture and art.
“2020 has been a challenging year to say the least with all sorts of events having to cancel or postpone. We worked closely with the city of Amarillo,” WRCA manager Leman Wall said. “This virus thing was kind of new and spiking at a higher level, but we’re into a time of year now that people got a handle on it, and we were able to move forward.”
This year’s rodeo will still be a four-day event, but there will be six performances making it a “three-go-round” rodeo. The venue will stagger visitors throughout the different rows and sections at the Amarillo Civic Center complex. Masks are encouraged. All local and state recommended guidelines will be followed.
Ranches will compete in five events including: ranch bronc riding, stray gathering, team penning, branding and wild cow milking.
Panhandle Tickets will be in touch with current ticket buyers to re-ticket them into 50% capacity, then remaining seats for any performances will be opened for purchase. Tickets were expected be back on sale by Oct. 15.