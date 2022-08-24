After three area county fairs, school enrichment takes center stage

Young 4-Hers participate in the fun at a camp for Clover Kids. Lincoln County has a special 4-H program in a lot of ways.

“We have a large county with a diverse population and a variety of interests,” said Caitlyn Jacobson, Extension Educator for Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties.

With 332 4-Hers in their program, 281 are club members and there are 51 Clover Buds. Their interests are heavy in livestock and horse programs, Jacobson said.

School enrichment programs began right after the recent county fair. In past years, school enrichment has included embryology, a building blocks of robots program, galactic quest program, money makes cents program, leadership academy and more. Many programs are on the agenda for this year.

The region is just coming off of three separate county fairs. The Lincoln County Fair and horse show wrapped up July 24. The county fair began with the horse show July 16 and this year featured the parade of champions.

The Logan County Fair was Aug. 7-13, and the McPherson County Fair also concluded Aug. 13.

Overseeing three county fairs meant back-to-back action for Jacobson. She began her position with 4-H youth Development Extension Educator June 1.

“In my first 30 days as an extension educator, I have enjoyed meeting families and sharing my passion for 4-H and agriculture,” she said.

Her background is in teaching, and she enjoys getting to plan educational workshops and work with youth, Jacobson said.

She grew up on a farm and was a member of 4-H during her childhood, showing multiple livestock exhibits and participating in LifeChallenge (now life LifeSmarts), round robin showmanship, quiz bowl, Table Toppers and many static projects.

Extension work began in Lincoln County March 1, 1918, with extension agent Bert Barber. Women got involved when a home economics specialist traveled from Lincoln to put on community meetings throughout the county demonstrating dress forms.

Nearly 20 years later, on Dec. 1, 1935, Lincoln County got a home agent, Florence Downs. One of the oldest clubs was the South Side Club, organized around 1917 with 12 members.

Today in Lincoln County, many are proud to come from multi-generational 4-H families. Jacobson comes from a family that has been involved in 4-H for four generations.

“In 4-H, I love that youth can find a place to be involved no matter their background,” she said.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.