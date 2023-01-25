Ag careers attract attention at Gordon-Rushville FFA

After getting back on their feet after a 30-inch snowfall closed school for a full week in December followed by holiday break, FFA members at Gordon-Rushville High School in Gordon, Nebraska have several exciting projects starting up again.

The chapter has a geothermal greenhouse and their agricultural business is in-progress. The chapter is raising strawberries in a hydroponic setting. The students are also starting a new fabrication and design business. One class designed a portable cattle chute.

“We’re going to use our fabrication and design on cattle handling equipment. We’re going to build calf sheds and loading chutes for semis, possibly a portable tub and alley way. We want to get the kids to figure out what the need is and build things to meet those needs,” adviser Shawn McKimmey said.

Most of the FFA members want to go into some type of agriculture career. There are 60 members this year.

McKimmey said one senior is going to be a diesel mechanic, others are going into education, some are going back to the farm, some into pivot tech and some into welding.

“We have a pretty good program,” McKimmey said.

He’s a first-year teacher and coach at the school,but is from the area. He also owns a cow-calf operation and a trucking business.

He said the students especially like competing and seeing other kids from other towns at events in FFA.

FFA member Hadleigh Hoos will be going to the state FFA conference in extemporaneous speaking this spring. A group of Gordon-Rushville FFA students will be going to the state FFA conference for ag demo. The chapter will compete at all the CDEs (career development events) and LDEs (leadership development events) this spring, and McKimmey will be trying to get as many kids qualified for the state convention.

“I enjoy it a lot. I’ve been around kids my whole life; coaching in the Sandhills and in sports, and ag is my life,” he said. “My passion is to teach kids how to learn to do things for themselves, and not depend on others.”

