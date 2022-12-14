Ag Olympics, land judging and Quiz Bowl make Anselmo-Merna FFA a big draw

The Anselmo-Merna FFA chapter was started in 2010. In its 12 years of existence, it has had an amazing officer team.
This year the team consists of adviser Lonnie Koepke, President Sam McMillan, Vice President Mackenzie Burnett, Secretary Kayley Klein, Treasurer Jonathan Olson, Reporter Clayton Hazen, Sentinel Kaycee Koinzan and Parliamentarian Ryan Finney.
The officer team partakes in many events such as the Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conference every spring, the Edge conference (Experiencing Discovery, Growth and Excellence), Pathways 2 Careers (P2C) conference in Kearney, and numerous competitions.
We recently named the junior high officers for this school year. They are: President Caenyn Priest, Vice President Keylie Pelster, Secretary Kaden Klein, Treasurer Kenzie Russell, Reporter Briawna Sherbenautt, Sentinel Jake Bumgarner and Parliamentarian Mallory Bartak.
This chapter has many successful members, such as freshman Korbin Druery who placed 15th out of 125 kids at state land judging.
Our junior high members are also getting more successful each year, as they have been to state competitions for Quiz Bowl. On Nov. 9, the junior livestock team placed third out of 16 schools. The team consisted of Trevin Klein, Dane Duryea, Caenyn Priest and Kenzie Russell. Our president Sam McMillan has been awarded reserve champion at the Nebraska State Fair for an ag mechanics project and a silver in natural resource speaking.
Our members are always involved in activities with the FFA. Every year we have an ag Olympics. This is where sixth through eighth grade students compete in different farming and ranching activities such as feed bag carry, hammering staples into a fence post, roping, and a wheelbarrow race.
The members also take part in many CDE and LDE competitions. For those who do not know this, LDE stands for leadership development event, and CDE stands for career development event.
Each month, over 30 members attend our chapter’s meetings. In each meeting, we talk about different events and the agenda items.