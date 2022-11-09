Ag safety, land and soil highlight Pawnee City FFA projects

The Pawnee City, Nebraska land judging team competed in the southeast area land judging contest in October. The senior team placed fourth and qualified for the state competition in Scottsbluff.
At the state contest, Adrian de Koning placed14th, earning a blue ribbon; Madison Fender earned 18th with a blue ribbon, and William Vlcek got a pink ribbon. Norman McHenry rounded out the team, which placed 10th in the state. While they were in Scottsbluff, the team took the time to tour Scottsbluff National Monument and Chimney Rock.
Some members of Pawnee City FFA will also received national recognition at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last month. The agronomy team of Ashlynn Hartman, Sierra de Koning, Gavin McHenry and William Vlcek qualified to represent Nebraska at the national contest. Ahead of the convention, they completed the virtual part of the competition consisting of identifying and having knowledge of agronomic plants, seeds, insects, plant disorders and soil. At the national contest, they competed in a team problem, identifying and budgeting management practices, grain grading, taking a crop advisor examination and demonstrating knowledge of agricultural issues.
Aidan Petersen and Luke Hunzeker also qualified for the convention in the agri-science fair. Their project, testing the structural integrity and efficiency of unloading grain bins, was a finalist in the Power, Structural and Technical Systems division.
Rounding out the national convention and their FFA careers for Pawnee City, Reagan de Koning and Olivia Gottula received American degrees. The American degree is the highest level of achievement for FFA members.