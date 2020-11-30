Bob Rikli of Murdock may have an answer to his question as Chris Epping out of Funk correctly identified the tool as a handscraper.
The Anderson Brothers were a well-known manufacturing company in the early 1900s and developed this tool to scrape bearings and other surfaces without scratching them.
Several others correctly identified the tool as well!
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net.
Thanks!
Send your “What’s This” submissions to jager.robinson@lee.net or Jager Robinson, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.