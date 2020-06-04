Several readers have helped identify the tool as a “kettle” of sorts for curing meat and making lard.
Jess Bandy out in Oshkosh, Nebraska was the first to guess that the pot could be used to scald pigs and scrape off hair.
Ronald Brandl and Eugene Glock followed up with examples of how the device would also be used to make a variety of things such as soap and lard.
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to the Midwest Messenger. Thanks!
Send your “What’s This” submissions to jager.robinson@lee.net or Jager Robinson, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.