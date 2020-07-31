The second item from the George and Judy Nygren saga was guessed upon by only one reader over the last few weeks.
Jim Merrit out of Norfolk guessed that the item pictured is a leather cutter.
While the shape and size do seem to fit the idea of the blade being a leather cutter, there is some question as to why it’s rounded on the sides.
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net.
Thanks!
Send your “What’s This” submissions to jager.robinson@lee.net or Jager Robinson, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.