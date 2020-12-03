Elda Cunningham out of Wansa, Nebraska was the only one to guess this week, and her guess appears to be correct.
She wrote that the device lifts jars out of the canner when someone is processing meats, fruits and vegetables.
I was able to find a few devices that match the description, although this one appears to be fairly unique in design.
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net. Thanks!
Send your “What’s This” submissions to jager.robinson@lee.net or Jager Robinson, P.O. Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061.