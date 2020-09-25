Harold Daake’s mystery item appears to be something as simple as a nut cracker according to a few What’s This enthusiasts.
Larry Martin of Valparaiso was the first to guess that the device was a nut cracker, but two anonymous messages also claimed as such.
While the device appears to be a rather tall nut cracker, Martin said it’s just a matter of design.
If you have any items lying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net.
