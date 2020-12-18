Anselmo-Merna FFA marks 10 years as chapter

The Anselmo-Merna FFA chapter was chartered in 2011, and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021.
The year 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and has taught the Anselmo-Merna members to work on and improve their skills. They are currently preparing for Career Development Events that are coming up next semester.
They are also working on State Degrees and individual proficiency awards. Chapter members are conducting three agriscience projects to determine the sugar content of strawberry varieties and two projects on the effects of foliar fertilizer on lettuce, arugula and spinach.
The Anselmo-Merna chapter awarded FFA jackets to its new active members on Dec. 7. Junior high and freshmen FFA members enrolled in an agricultural education class and participating in Leadership Development Events were awarded new jackets to begin their FFA career. The jacket ceremony emphasized the history and importance that the iconic blue jacket will play in their lives. They also learned about their responsibility to maintain the integrity of what the jacket means and represents.
Jackets went to Clayton Hazen, Jayden Russell, Halsey Baxter, Seyna Ndiaye, Kayley Klein, Kaycee Koinzan, MaKensie Saner, Sadie Stewart, Rylee Schmidt, Makenna Miller, Adyson Priest, Riley Marsh, Mackenzie Burnett and Josiah Griffith.
The FFA chapter officers interviewed qualified candidates from the eighth grade class for a new junior high officer team. They will conduct the junior high meetings and fill in for senior officers when needed. Since they meet during sixth hour class, they will present their ideas and activities at the regular chapter meetings.
The junior high officers are President Rylee Schmidt, Vice President Clayton Hazen, Secretary Kaycee Koinzan, Treasurer Kayley Klein, Reporter Sadie Stewart and Sentinel MaKensie Saner.
Officers for the 2020-2021 FFA year are President Tyson Nelson, Vice President Michaela Myers, Secretary Kristyn Hazen, Treasurer Emmalee Bartak, Reporter Sam McMillan and Sentinel Zane Kreikemeier. Advisor is Lonnie Koepke.
