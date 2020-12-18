Anselmo-Merna FFA marks 10 years as chapter

New Anselmo-Merna FFA members pose during their jacket ceremony Dec. 7. Pictured in the back row is Clayton Hazen, left, Jayden Russell, Halsey Baxter, Seyna Ndiaye, Kayley Klein and Kaycee Koinzan. In the front row is MaKensie Saner, left, Sadie Stewart, Rylee Schmidt, Makenna Miller, Adyson Priest, Riley Marsh and Mackenzie Burnett. Not pictured: Josiah Griffith.