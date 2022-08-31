Antique tractors, goat business propel Washington County FFA

Intriguing FFA projects are already underway at Blair High School, and students’ SAE’s (supervised agricultural experiences) are taking center stage.

Senior Breelyn Willmott is really hitting her stride with her SAE project, advisor Morgan Casper said. It involves refurbishing antique tractors and competing in tractor pulls.

Freshman Kathryn Picton is growing her rabbit and goat enterprise to include spinning wool, making soap and selling rabbit meat.

Blair High School FFA, a class B school 25 miles from Omaha, hopes to have a record number of state degree recipients next spring.

“We have the best of both worlds where we can serve both traditional ag students who are involved in production agriculture as well as non-traditional students who may not have any connection to a farm or ranch but can find their place in the FFA organization and agriculture industry,” Casper said.

Each year, about 60 students pay their dues for FFA membership in Washington County.

This year, they are partnering with their FFA boosters organization to involve the parents in hopes of growing membership in both organizations.

There’s plenty of interest in the high school’s commercial size greenhouse on campus. It is used throughout the year to grow plants for ag education classes. In the fall, students raise a poinsettia and mum crop. In the spring, they manage a plant sale.

“This year we are utilizing our raised bed garden to grow sweet corn and pumpkins for elementary activities,” said Casper who is in her fifth year at Blair.

Looking ahead, the chapter will hold its second annual Farm Safety Day for elementary students during National Ag Week in March. Casper is also intent on getting FFA members to interact and help teach younger students by bringing them into elementary classrooms as part of the Connecting Chapters program through the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.