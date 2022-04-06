 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - April 8, 2022

Farm auction

 APRIL

9    Rhea Woita, Estate Farm & Livestock Equipment, Weston, Neb.

9    Aschoff Auction Co., Spring Consignment, Osmond, Neb.

13  BigIron Auctions/Michael J. Merryweather Trust, Online Auction

13  BigIron Auctions/University of Nebraska, Online Auction

13  BigIron Auctions/Steve Mills Retirement, Online Auction

13  BigIron Auctions/Douglas Denman Inc., Online Auction

18  Merle J. Christiansen Trust, 160 Acres M/L Harrison Co Iowa Land, BeeBeeTown, Iowa

18  Dean Andersen Estate, Gun Auction, Online

19  BigIron Realty, 1183.69 Acres Sheridan Co Land, Online Auction

22  Lonnie Synovec, Large Farm Machinery, Pierce, Neb.

 

