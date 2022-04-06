Auction Calendar - April 8, 2022

APRIL
9 Rhea Woita, Estate Farm & Livestock Equipment, Weston, Neb.
9 Aschoff Auction Co., Spring Consignment, Osmond, Neb.
13 BigIron Auctions/Michael J. Merryweather Trust, Online Auction
13 BigIron Auctions/University of Nebraska, Online Auction
13 BigIron Auctions/Steve Mills Retirement, Online Auction
13 BigIron Auctions/Douglas Denman Inc., Online Auction
18 Merle J. Christiansen Trust, 160 Acres M/L Harrison Co Iowa Land, BeeBeeTown, Iowa
18 Dean Andersen Estate, Gun Auction, Online
19 BigIron Realty, 1183.69 Acres Sheridan Co Land, Online Auction
22 Lonnie Synovec, Large Farm Machinery, Pierce, Neb.