Auction Calendar - August 12, 2022

AUGUST
13 Robert “Bob” & Marilyn Bachle, Retirement, Alexandria, Neb.
13 Jeanette Reeves Estate, Vehicles, Antiques & Collectables, Household, Battle Creek, Neb.
16 DPA Auctions, Farm Equipment, Online Auction
17 UFARM Real Estate, 197 Acres Gage Co Productive Dryland Farm, Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/Steven Howton Sr Estate, Online Auciton
17 BigIron Auctions/Gronemeyer Brothers Partnership, Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/Logemann Farms Inc., Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/DDR Farms LLC, Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/Reigle Cattle Co LLC, Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/Olson Trailers Sales LLC, Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/4+ Feeders, Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/Platinum Truck Service LLC, Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/Austin Molzahn, Online Auction
17 BigIron Auctions/Mark Foltz Estate, Online Auction
18 Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Items, Trucks, Household Furniture, Rising City, Neb.
18 Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.
20 Al & Twila Papik, Farm Machinery & Equipment Retirement, Dorchester, Neb.
20 Jeff Miller, Freightliner Tractor/Timpte Trailer, Tractor & Loader, Farm Machinery, Woodworking Equip., & Furniture, Onawa, Iowa
21 Ramsey Family, Crocks & Collectibles, Bartlett, Neb.
22 Sam Ruhter Estate, Farm Equipment, Prosser, Neb.
25 Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, Neb.
27 Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
27 Dan Duling Estate, Equipment, Shop Equip., Trailers, Autos, Jefferson, South Dakota
30 DPA Auctions, Farm Equipment, Online Auction
30 Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.
SEPTEMBER
1 Howard T. Schneekloth Revocable Trust, 6 Tracts/731 Acres Page Co Land, Shenandoah, Iowa
7 Farmers National, 1711.91 Acres Harlan Co Neb. & Phillips Co, Kansas Land, Alma, Neb.
10 Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate Acreage, Pleasant Dale, Neb.
10 Carolyn Busboom, Horse Tach, Saddles & Buggy, Lincoln, Neb.
14 Farmers National, 711.51 Acres Webster Co Land, Red Cloud, Neb.
19 Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.
20 Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.