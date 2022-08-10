 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - August 12, 2022

Farm auction

AUGUST

13  Robert “Bob” & Marilyn Bachle, Retirement, Alexandria, Neb.

13  Jeanette Reeves Estate, Vehicles, Antiques & Collectables, Household, Battle Creek, Neb.

16  DPA Auctions, Farm Equipment, Online Auction

17  UFARM Real Estate, 197 Acres Gage Co Productive Dryland Farm, Online Auction

17  BigIron Auctions/Steven Howton Sr Estate, Online Auciton

17  BigIron Auctions/Gronemeyer Brothers Partnership, Online Auction

17  BigIron Auctions/Logemann Farms Inc., Online Auction

17  BigIron Auctions/DDR Farms LLC, Online Auction

17  BigIron Auctions/Reigle Cattle Co LLC, Online Auction

17  BigIron Auctions/Olson Trailers Sales LLC, Online Auction

17  BigIron Auctions/4+ Feeders, Online Auction

17  BigIron Auctions/Platinum Truck Service LLC, Online Auction

17  BigIron Auctions/Austin Molzahn, Online Auction

17  BigIron Auctions/Mark Foltz Estate, Online Auction

18  Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Items, Trucks, Household Furniture, Rising City, Neb.

18  Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.

20  Al & Twila Papik, Farm Machinery & Equipment Retirement, Dorchester, Neb.

20  Jeff Miller, Freightliner Tractor/Timpte Trailer, Tractor & Loader, Farm Machinery, Woodworking Equip., & Furniture, Onawa, Iowa

21  Ramsey Family, Crocks & Collectibles, Bartlett, Neb.

22  Sam Ruhter Estate, Farm Equipment, Prosser, Neb.

25  Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, Neb.

27  Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa

27  Dan Duling Estate, Equipment, Shop Equip., Trailers, Autos, Jefferson, South Dakota

30  DPA Auctions, Farm Equipment, Online Auction

30  Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.

 SEPTEMBER

1    Howard T. Schneekloth Revocable Trust,  6 Tracts/731 Acres Page Co Land, Shenandoah, Iowa

7    Farmers National, 1711.91 Acres Harlan Co Neb. & Phillips Co, Kansas Land, Alma, Neb.

10  Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate Acreage, Pleasant Dale, Neb.

10  Carolyn Busboom, Horse Tach, Saddles & Buggy, Lincoln, Neb.

14  Farmers National, 711.51 Acres Webster Co Land, Red Cloud, Neb.

19  Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.

20  Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.

