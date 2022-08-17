 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - August 19, 2022

Farm auction

AUGUST

20  Al & Twila Papik, Farm Machinery & Equipment Retirement, Dorchester, Neb.

20  Jeff Miller, Freightliner Tractor/Timpte Trailer, Tractor & Loader, Farm Machinery, Woodworking Equip., & Furniture, Onawa, Iowa

21  Ramsey Family, Crocks & Collectibles, Bartlett, Neb.

22  Sam Ruhter Estate, Farm Equipment, Prosser, Neb.

22  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Gun & Ammo, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/Grotrian & Rippe Farms Retirement, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/Tipton Ranch Retirement, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/Cyndi & The Late Pat Mahoney Estate, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/Daryl Hayek, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/Jeremy Shoemaker, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/K C Farms, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/Mike Leever, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/Craig & Kent Steinhauer, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction

24  BigIron Auctions/Doug Phillips, Online Auction

25  Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, Neb.

27  Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa

27  Dan Duling Estate, Equipment, Shop Equip., Trailers, Autos, Jefferson, South Dakota

27  Gene Libal Estate, Gun Collection, Cozad, Neb.

30  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction

30  DPA Auctions, Farm Equipment, Online Auction

30  Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.

SEPTEMBER

1    Jack Nitz & Assoc., Equipment, Truck, Trailer & Vehicle Auction, Fremont, Neb.

1    Howard T. Schneekloth Revocable Trust,  6 Tracts/731 Acres Page Co Land, Shenandoah, Iowa

7    Farmers National, 1711.91 Acres Harlan Co Neb. & Phillips Co, Kansas Land, Alma, Neb.

8    Patty & The Late Terry Lenton, Tractors, Cars, Trucks & Trailers, Norfolk, Neb.

10  Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate Acreage, Pleasant Dale, Neb.

10  Carolyn Busboom, Horse Tach, Saddles & Buggy, Lincoln, Neb.

14  Farmers National, 711.51 Acres Webster Co Land, Red Cloud, Neb.

19  Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.

20  Farmers National, 338.25 Acres Merrick Co Land, Central City, Neb.

20  Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.

20  BigIron Realty, 200 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Nemaha Co, Online Auction

20  BigIron Realty, 80.45 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co, Online Auction

20  BigIron Realty, 79.05 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co., Online Auction

24  Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.

OCTOBER

 29  3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.

 

