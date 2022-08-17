Auction Calendar - August 19, 2022

AUGUST
20 Al & Twila Papik, Farm Machinery & Equipment Retirement, Dorchester, Neb.
20 Jeff Miller, Freightliner Tractor/Timpte Trailer, Tractor & Loader, Farm Machinery, Woodworking Equip., & Furniture, Onawa, Iowa
21 Ramsey Family, Crocks & Collectibles, Bartlett, Neb.
22 Sam Ruhter Estate, Farm Equipment, Prosser, Neb.
22 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Gun & Ammo, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Grotrian & Rippe Farms Retirement, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Tipton Ranch Retirement, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Cyndi & The Late Pat Mahoney Estate, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Daryl Hayek, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Jeremy Shoemaker, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/K C Farms, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Mike Leever, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Craig & Kent Steinhauer, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
24 BigIron Auctions/Doug Phillips, Online Auction
25 Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, Neb.
27 Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
27 Dan Duling Estate, Equipment, Shop Equip., Trailers, Autos, Jefferson, South Dakota
27 Gene Libal Estate, Gun Collection, Cozad, Neb.
30 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction
30 DPA Auctions, Farm Equipment, Online Auction
30 Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.
SEPTEMBER
1 Jack Nitz & Assoc., Equipment, Truck, Trailer & Vehicle Auction, Fremont, Neb.
1 Howard T. Schneekloth Revocable Trust, 6 Tracts/731 Acres Page Co Land, Shenandoah, Iowa
7 Farmers National, 1711.91 Acres Harlan Co Neb. & Phillips Co, Kansas Land, Alma, Neb.
8 Patty & The Late Terry Lenton, Tractors, Cars, Trucks & Trailers, Norfolk, Neb.
10 Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate Acreage, Pleasant Dale, Neb.
10 Carolyn Busboom, Horse Tach, Saddles & Buggy, Lincoln, Neb.
14 Farmers National, 711.51 Acres Webster Co Land, Red Cloud, Neb.
19 Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.
20 Farmers National, 338.25 Acres Merrick Co Land, Central City, Neb.
20 Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.
20 BigIron Realty, 200 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Nemaha Co, Online Auction
20 BigIron Realty, 80.45 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co, Online Auction
20 BigIron Realty, 79.05 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co., Online Auction
24 Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.
OCTOBER
29 3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.