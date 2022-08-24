 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - August 26, 2022

Farm auction

AUGUST

27  Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa

27  Dan Duling Estate, Equipment, Shop Equip., Trailers, Autos, Jefferson, South Dakota

27  Gene Libal Estate, Gun Collection, Cozad, Neb.

30  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction

30  DPA Auctions, Farm Equipment, Online Auction

30  Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.

31  BigIron Auctions/Rodney Heinrichs, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Victor Farms, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Donoghue Farms, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Stuckey Farms Inc., Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Mark Koehn, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Keith Johnson, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/GHS, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Stallbaumer Agribusiness, Inc., Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Knox County Feeders Inc., Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Ellen Gitt, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Keith Parde, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Brian Eddie, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Larry Meyers, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Nutrien Ag Solutions, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Josh Todd, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Ryan Loofe, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Village of Linwood, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Spring Valley Farm, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/B & B Ag, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/James Due, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/JD Hirschfeld & Sons, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Bryan Hauxwell, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Jeremy Uhing Trucking LLC, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Carroll Hasemann & Sons Trucking, Online Auction

31  BigIron Auctions/Anthony Eggerling, Online Auction

SEPTEMBER

1    Jack Nitz & Assoc., Equipment, Truck, Trailer & Vehicle Auction, Fremont, Neb.

1    Howard T. Schneekloth Revocable Trust,  6 Tracts/731 Acres Page Co Land, Shenandoah, Iowa

7    Farmers National, 1711.91 Acres Harlan Co Neb. & Phillips Co, Kansas Land, Alma, Neb.

8    Patty & The Late Terry Lenton, Tractors, Cars, Trucks & Trailers, Norfolk, Neb.

10  Ron Badertscher Estate, Tractors, Combine & Heads, Machinery & ATV’s, Tecumseh, Neb.

10  Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate Acreage, Pleasant Dale, Neb.

10  Carolyn Busboom, Horse Tach, Saddles & Buggy, Lincoln, Neb.

14  Farmers National, 711.51 Acres Webster Co Land, Red Cloud, Neb.

19  Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.

20  Farmers National, 338.25 Acres Merrick Co Land, Central City, Neb.

20  Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.

20  BigIron Realty, 200 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Nemaha Co, Online Auction

20  BigIron Realty, 80.49 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co, Online Auction

20  BigIron Realty, 79.05 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co., Online Auction

24  Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.

27  Alfred Beiermann Trust, 160 Acres Platte Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction

27  Rose Marie Huettner Family Trust, 152.08 Acres Madison Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction

27  MSK LLC, 160 Acres Madison Co Pivot Irrigated Crop, Online Auction

28  Farmers National, 137.21 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Waverly, Neb.

OCTOBER

29  3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.

 

