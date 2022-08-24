Auction Calendar - August 26, 2022

AUGUST
27 Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
27 Dan Duling Estate, Equipment, Shop Equip., Trailers, Autos, Jefferson, South Dakota
27 Gene Libal Estate, Gun Collection, Cozad, Neb.
30 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction
30 DPA Auctions, Farm Equipment, Online Auction
30 Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.
31 BigIron Auctions/Rodney Heinrichs, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Victor Farms, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Donoghue Farms, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Stuckey Farms Inc., Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Mark Koehn, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Keith Johnson, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/GHS, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Stallbaumer Agribusiness, Inc., Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Knox County Feeders Inc., Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Ellen Gitt, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Keith Parde, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Brian Eddie, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Larry Meyers, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Nutrien Ag Solutions, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Josh Todd, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Loofe, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Village of Linwood, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Spring Valley Farm, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/B & B Ag, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/James Due, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/JD Hirschfeld & Sons, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Bryan Hauxwell, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Jeremy Uhing Trucking LLC, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Carroll Hasemann & Sons Trucking, Online Auction
31 BigIron Auctions/Anthony Eggerling, Online Auction
SEPTEMBER
1 Jack Nitz & Assoc., Equipment, Truck, Trailer & Vehicle Auction, Fremont, Neb.
1 Howard T. Schneekloth Revocable Trust, 6 Tracts/731 Acres Page Co Land, Shenandoah, Iowa
7 Farmers National, 1711.91 Acres Harlan Co Neb. & Phillips Co, Kansas Land, Alma, Neb.
8 Patty & The Late Terry Lenton, Tractors, Cars, Trucks & Trailers, Norfolk, Neb.
10 Ron Badertscher Estate, Tractors, Combine & Heads, Machinery & ATV’s, Tecumseh, Neb.
10 Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate Acreage, Pleasant Dale, Neb.
10 Carolyn Busboom, Horse Tach, Saddles & Buggy, Lincoln, Neb.
14 Farmers National, 711.51 Acres Webster Co Land, Red Cloud, Neb.
19 Farmers National, 262.29 Acres Stanton Co Land, Stanton, Neb.
20 Farmers National, 338.25 Acres Merrick Co Land, Central City, Neb.
20 Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.
20 BigIron Realty, 200 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Nemaha Co, Online Auction
20 BigIron Realty, 80.49 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co, Online Auction
20 BigIron Realty, 79.05 Acres Dryland Crop Ground Lancaster Co., Online Auction
24 Don Potthoff, Gun Collection, McCook, Neb.
27 Alfred Beiermann Trust, 160 Acres Platte Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction
27 Rose Marie Huettner Family Trust, 152.08 Acres Madison Co Dryland Crop, Online Auction
27 MSK LLC, 160 Acres Madison Co Pivot Irrigated Crop, Online Auction
28 Farmers National, 137.21 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Waverly, Neb.
OCTOBER
29 3rd Annual Sportsman Consignment, McCook, Neb.