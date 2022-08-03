Auction Calendar - August 5, 2022

AUGUST
6 Merle and Shirley Hinze Estate, Household & Collectibles, Rising City, Neb.
6 Dareld & Carolyn Weber, Farm Equipment Retirement, Sterling, Neb.
7 Grubaugh Auction, Toys, Monroe, Neb.
9 Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate, Osceola, Neb.
10 Eldon & Ellen Heinemann, Farm Equipment Retirement, Wakefield, Neb.
10 BigIron Auctions/Larry Mudloff Retirement, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/WM Zutavern Cattle Co Retirement, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Oak Creek Farms Retirement, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Breitbarth Farms, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Lindner Farms, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Vogler Cattle, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Mitchell Baier, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Har-Vest LLC, Online Auction
People are also reading…
10 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
11 440 Acres, 4 Tracts, Dodge Co Farmland, Hooper, Neb.
11 UFARM Real Estate, 125 Acres Nemaha Co Dryland Farm, Online Auction
11 Grubaugh Auction/Re/Max Total Realty, Lakefront Real Estate Auction, Columbus, Neb.
13 Robert “Bob” & Marilyn Bachle, Retirement, Alexandria, Neb.
13 Jeanette Reeves Estate, Vehicles, Antiques & Collectables, Household, Battle Creek, Neb.
17 UFARM Real Estate, 197 Acres Gage Co Productive Dryland Farm, Online Auction
18 Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Items, Trucks, Household Furniture, Rising City, Neb.
18 Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.
20 Jeff Miller, Freightliner Tractor/Timpte Trailer, Tractor & Loader, Farm Machinery, Woodworking Equip., & Furniture, Onawa, Iowa
22 Sam Ruhter Estate, Farm Equipment, Prosser, Neb.
25 Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, Neb.
27 Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
30 Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.
SEPTEMBER
7 Farmers National, 1711.91 Acres Harlan Co Neb. & Phillips Co, Kansas Land, Alma, Neb.
20 Buss Realty & Auction, 80 Acres Platte Co Dry Cropland, Columbus, Neb.