Auction Calendar - December 10, 2021

DECEMBER

11  Allen Dau Estate, Real Estate, Battle Creek, Neb.

11  Marvin & Norma Lee Duerfeldt Estate, Tractors, Vehicles, UTV & ATV & Machinery, Falls City, Neb.

11  Beer Signs, Mounts & More, Columbus, Neb.

11  Ken & Carolyn Carlson, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Onawa, Iowa

11  Darwin & Kent Hansen, Farm Machinery Retirement, Rosalie, Neb.

11  Richard Braden, Antique Tractors, Auto, Equipment & Shop Tools, Fairmont, Neb.

12  Wood Planes & Antique Tools, Monroe, Neb.

13  BigIron Auctions/N & T Farms Inc. Retirement, Online Auction

14  Farmers National, 363.95 Acres Hayes Co, McCook, Neb.

15  Farmers National, 163.8 Acres Merrick Co, Central City, Neb.

15  BigIron Auctions/Lew Nielsen Retirement, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Max Kaiser Retirement, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Merle Borer, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/John Yockey, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Leonard & Linda Smith Retirement, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Barry Kelly, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/ProGrain Farms, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/MDK Farms Inc. Estate, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett Inc. Retirement, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Dean Preister LLC, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Wheeler & Wheeler Inc., Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Richard D Munk Retirement, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Randall & Jed Weise, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Buel Farms, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Land Tilling, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/PR Farms Retirement, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Dennis Domeier Retirement, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Classic Car, Online Auction

16  Farmers National, 1536 Acres Furnas Co Land, Arapahoe, Neb.

16  Roger & Jeannie Snyder, Retirement Farm Equipment Auction, Sidney, Iowa

17  BigIron Realty, 67.77 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction

17  Farmers National, 157.33 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Lincoln, Neb.

18  Holtgrew Auction & Appraisal Co., Holt County Consignment Auction, Stuart, Neb.

21  BigIron Auctions/KRC Farms LLC, Retirement, Online Auction

21  DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Troy Cammack, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Jack & Sally Neel Retirement, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/John C Simmons Revocable Living Trust, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Vosta Farms Retirement, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Ray Sueper, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Duane & Mary Ann C Emanuel Retirement, Online Auction

28  DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction

28  Land Marketers Realty, 2812 Deeded Acres Rock County Ne, Online Auction

29  Office Equipment, Norfolk, Neb.

29  BigIron Auctions/Willard Malchow Estate, Online Auction

 JANUARY

 

12  Dennis & Eunice Shotkoski, 490 Acres Nance Co Land Auction, Central City, Neb.

19  Farmers National Co., 110.58 Acres Burt Co Land Auction, Oakland, Neb.

                               

