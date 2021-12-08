Auction Calendar - December 10, 2021

DECEMBER
11 Allen Dau Estate, Real Estate, Battle Creek, Neb.
11 Marvin & Norma Lee Duerfeldt Estate, Tractors, Vehicles, UTV & ATV & Machinery, Falls City, Neb.
11 Beer Signs, Mounts & More, Columbus, Neb.
11 Ken & Carolyn Carlson, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Onawa, Iowa
11 Darwin & Kent Hansen, Farm Machinery Retirement, Rosalie, Neb.
11 Richard Braden, Antique Tractors, Auto, Equipment & Shop Tools, Fairmont, Neb.
12 Wood Planes & Antique Tools, Monroe, Neb.
13 BigIron Auctions/N & T Farms Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
14 Farmers National, 363.95 Acres Hayes Co, McCook, Neb.
15 Farmers National, 163.8 Acres Merrick Co, Central City, Neb.
15 BigIron Auctions/Lew Nielsen Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Max Kaiser Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Merle Borer, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/John Yockey, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Leonard & Linda Smith Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Barry Kelly, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/ProGrain Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/MDK Farms Inc. Estate, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Dean Preister LLC, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Wheeler & Wheeler Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Richard D Munk Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Randall & Jed Weise, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Buel Farms, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Land Tilling, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/PR Farms Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Dennis Domeier Retirement, Online Auction
16 BigIron Auctions/Classic Car, Online Auction
16 Farmers National, 1536 Acres Furnas Co Land, Arapahoe, Neb.
16 Roger & Jeannie Snyder, Retirement Farm Equipment Auction, Sidney, Iowa
17 BigIron Realty, 67.77 Acres Seward Co Land, Online Auction
17 Farmers National, 157.33 Acres Lancaster Co Land, Lincoln, Neb.
18 Holtgrew Auction & Appraisal Co., Holt County Consignment Auction, Stuart, Neb.
21 BigIron Auctions/KRC Farms LLC, Retirement, Online Auction
21 DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Troy Cammack, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Jack & Sally Neel Retirement, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/John C Simmons Revocable Living Trust, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Vosta Farms Retirement, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Ray Sueper, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Duane & Mary Ann C Emanuel Retirement, Online Auction
28 DPA Auctions, Excess Equipment Online Auction
28 Land Marketers Realty, 2812 Deeded Acres Rock County Ne, Online Auction
29 Office Equipment, Norfolk, Neb.
29 BigIron Auctions/Willard Malchow Estate, Online Auction
JANUARY
12 Dennis & Eunice Shotkoski, 490 Acres Nance Co Land Auction, Central City, Neb.
19 Farmers National Co., 110.58 Acres Burt Co Land Auction, Oakland, Neb.