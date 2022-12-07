 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - December 9, 2022

DECEMBER

10  John Temme Auction, Post-Harvest End of the Year, Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.

10  Leo Hegr Estate, Real Estate & Personal Property, Madison, Nebr.

10  Jim Downey, Farm Retirement, Maywood, Nebr.

10  Grubaugh Auction Service, Antiques & Collectibles, Monroe, Nebr.

10  Sherri and the Late Monty Kramer, Farm Equipment Auction, Orient, Iowa

11  Harold & Shannon Smith, Acreage Auction, Sioux City, Iowa

13  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Farm Equipment & Machinery, Online Auction

13  Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction

13  Robert H. Hill Estate, 2 Tracts Johnson Co Land, Tecumseh, Nebr.

13  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction

14  Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, Farm Machinery, Tractors, Trucks, Trailers Consignment, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Paschold Farms Inc, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Wes Cammack, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Arens Brothers Farming Inc., Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Kevin & Robyn Elwood Retirement, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/JBR Enterprises Inc., Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Kenneth & Alice Lauritzen Retirement, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Larry & Wanda Talich Retirement, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Don Holtgrew, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Andy Frey, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Tom & Brenda Nissen Semi-Retirement, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/CK Feedlot Inc., Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Greg Niemoth, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Michael Myers, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Alan Huettner, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Mark Durkop, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Mitchell Equipment LLC & Mitchell Implement LLC, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Reznicek Farms, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Cid Beckler, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/the John L Obrist Company LLC, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Midwest Electric Cooperative Corporation, Online Auction

14  Big Iron Auctions/Loren Block, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Scott Main, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Keith Suehl, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Brock Moreland, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Joel Malcolm, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Craig Moeller, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Dan Scholl, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/T&R Roth Farms Inc. Retirement, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Prairie View Cattle Company, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Scherer Farms Inc. Retirement, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Russell Egger, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Frederick Brothers, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Brad Smith, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Kenneth Stuhr, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Kenneth Krasser, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Richard Elwood, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Donald Buhr, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/James Krings, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Jesse Wilkinson, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Tony Jr Klassen, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Carl Larson, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Jason Vosta, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Welding LTD, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Pioneer Equipment, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Ash Creek Sales LLC, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Andrew Lewis, Online Auction

14  BigIron Auctions/Marlin Bose, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Donald & Debra Ueckert Retirement, Online Auction

15  Ron Badertscher Estate, 60.14 Acre Johnson Co. Land, Tecumseh, Nebr.

15  Bernie & Deb Habe, Farm Retirement, Online Auction

15  Grubaugh Auction Service, 160 Acres Boone Co Dryland Farmground, Albion, Nebr.

16  Howe Family Farms, Omaha/Lincoln Area Farm Equipment Auction, Eagle, Nebr.

16  Stanley & Norma Egr, 2 Tracts, 171.37 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Nebr.

17 LaWayne Mach Estate, Tractors, Machinery, Truck, Vehicles, Livestock Equip., Pawnee City, Nebr.

17  Betty J. Pecka Irrevocable Trust, 276 Acres Saline Co Real Estate, Tractors, Equip., Grain Trucks & Vehicles, Wilber, Nebr.

17  Drummond Estate, Firearms & Acreage Collectibles, Monroe, Nebr.

17  Teten Estate, Firearm, Kearney, Nebr.

19  James A. Trotter Living Revocable Trust, Farm & Feedlot Equipment, Ord, Nebr.

20  DPA Auctions, Equipment, Online Auction

20  Greg & Janice Elbert, 79.3 Acres Pawnee Co Land, Pawnee City, Nebr.

27  DPA Auctions, Equipment, Online Auction

27  Grubaugh Auction Service, Coin Auction, Monroe, Nebr.

 

 

JANUARY

 

5     BigIron Realty, Selling in 3 Tracts, 400 Acres Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Boone Co Land, Online Auction

10  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, 500 Acres Clay Co Land, Online Auction

14  Teten Estate, Firearm, Kearney, Nebr.

17  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction

24  Fricke Farms, Inc., Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.

 

 

