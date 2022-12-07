Auction Calendar - December 9, 2022

DECEMBER
10 John Temme Auction, Post-Harvest End of the Year, Bi-Annual Farm Equipment Consignment, Raeville, Nebr.
10 Leo Hegr Estate, Real Estate & Personal Property, Madison, Nebr.
10 Jim Downey, Farm Retirement, Maywood, Nebr.
10 Grubaugh Auction Service, Antiques & Collectibles, Monroe, Nebr.
10 Sherri and the Late Monty Kramer, Farm Equipment Auction, Orient, Iowa
11 Harold & Shannon Smith, Acreage Auction, Sioux City, Iowa
13 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Farm Equipment & Machinery, Online Auction
13 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction
13 Robert H. Hill Estate, 2 Tracts Johnson Co Land, Tecumseh, Nebr.
13 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction
14 Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, Farm Machinery, Tractors, Trucks, Trailers Consignment, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Paschold Farms Inc, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Wes Cammack, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Arens Brothers Farming Inc., Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Kevin & Robyn Elwood Retirement, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/JBR Enterprises Inc., Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Kenneth & Alice Lauritzen Retirement, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Larry & Wanda Talich Retirement, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Don Holtgrew, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Andy Frey, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Tom & Brenda Nissen Semi-Retirement, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/CK Feedlot Inc., Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Greg Niemoth, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Michael Myers, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Alan Huettner, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Mark Durkop, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Mitchell Equipment LLC & Mitchell Implement LLC, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Reznicek Farms, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Cid Beckler, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/the John L Obrist Company LLC, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Midwest Electric Cooperative Corporation, Online Auction
14 Big Iron Auctions/Loren Block, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Scott Main, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Keith Suehl, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Brock Moreland, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Joel Malcolm, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Craig Moeller, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Dan Scholl, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/T&R Roth Farms Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Prairie View Cattle Company, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Scherer Farms Inc. Retirement, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Russell Egger, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Frederick Brothers, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Brad Smith, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Kenneth Stuhr, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Kenneth Krasser, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Richard Elwood, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Donald Buhr, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/James Krings, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Jesse Wilkinson, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Tony Jr Klassen, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Carl Larson, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Jason Vosta, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Nebraska Welding LTD, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Pioneer Equipment, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Ash Creek Sales LLC, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Andrew Lewis, Online Auction
14 BigIron Auctions/Marlin Bose, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Donald & Debra Ueckert Retirement, Online Auction
15 Ron Badertscher Estate, 60.14 Acre Johnson Co. Land, Tecumseh, Nebr.
15 Bernie & Deb Habe, Farm Retirement, Online Auction
15 Grubaugh Auction Service, 160 Acres Boone Co Dryland Farmground, Albion, Nebr.
16 Howe Family Farms, Omaha/Lincoln Area Farm Equipment Auction, Eagle, Nebr.
16 Stanley & Norma Egr, 2 Tracts, 171.37 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Nebr.
17 LaWayne Mach Estate, Tractors, Machinery, Truck, Vehicles, Livestock Equip., Pawnee City, Nebr.
17 Betty J. Pecka Irrevocable Trust, 276 Acres Saline Co Real Estate, Tractors, Equip., Grain Trucks & Vehicles, Wilber, Nebr.
17 Drummond Estate, Firearms & Acreage Collectibles, Monroe, Nebr.
17 Teten Estate, Firearm, Kearney, Nebr.
19 James A. Trotter Living Revocable Trust, Farm & Feedlot Equipment, Ord, Nebr.
20 DPA Auctions, Equipment, Online Auction
20 Greg & Janice Elbert, 79.3 Acres Pawnee Co Land, Pawnee City, Nebr.
27 DPA Auctions, Equipment, Online Auction
27 Grubaugh Auction Service, Coin Auction, Monroe, Nebr.
JANUARY
5 BigIron Realty, Selling in 3 Tracts, 400 Acres Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Boone Co Land, Online Auction
10 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, 500 Acres Clay Co Land, Online Auction
14 Teten Estate, Firearm, Kearney, Nebr.
17 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction
24 Fricke Farms, Inc., Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.