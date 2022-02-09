Auction Calendar - February 11, 2022

FEBRUARY
14 Elaine A. Zoucha, Gerald E. Braun, Irene E. Dresch, 396.4 Acres Boone & Greeley Co Land, Cedar Rapids, Neb.
15 UFARM Real Estate, 74 Acres Saunders Co Land, Online Auction
15 Bonnie Vontz Family Irrevocable Trust, 324.50 Acres Adams & Webster Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
16 Farmers National, 140.53 Acres Phelps Co Land Auction, Holdrege, Neb.
17 Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.
17 Farmers National, 80 Acres Polk Co Land, Osceola, Neb.
17 Angie Shaw, Nancy Kripal, Annette Brown & Brenda Quesada, 152.58 Acres Page Co Land, Shenandoah, Iowa
18 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 167.99 Acre Webster Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
21 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Firearm & Ammo, Online Auction
23 Michael Wegener Implement, Inc., Consignment , Online Auction
23 Les Schmidt, Retirement, Indianola, Neb.
24 Rom & Ruth Wiebelhaus, 400.03 Acres Knox Co Land, Center, Neb.
24 Richard & Janet McCormick Farmily, 79.57 Acres Wayne Co Dryland, Winside, Neb.
MARCH
1 Farmers National, 120 Acres Thurston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.
1 Reck Agri Realty, Dundy Co Pivot Irrigated Land, McCook, Neb.
4 Katherine A. Carlson Willey Estate, 124.16 Acres Monona Co Land, Whiting, Iowa
7 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 80 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
10 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 81.54 Acres Seward Co Land, Utica, Neb.
15 Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online
Auction