Auction Calendar - February 11, 2022

FEBRUARY

14  Elaine A. Zoucha, Gerald E. Braun, Irene E. Dresch, 396.4 Acres Boone & Greeley Co Land, Cedar Rapids, Neb.

15  UFARM Real Estate, 74 Acres Saunders Co Land, Online Auction

15  Bonnie Vontz Family Irrevocable Trust, 324.50 Acres Adams & Webster Co Land, Hastings, Neb.

16  Farmers National, 140.53 Acres Phelps Co Land Auction, Holdrege, Neb.

17  Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.

17  Farmers National, 80 Acres Polk Co Land, Osceola, Neb.

17  Angie Shaw, Nancy Kripal, Annette Brown & Brenda Quesada, 152.58 Acres Page Co Land, Shenandoah, Iowa

18  Ruhter Auction & Realty, 167.99 Acre Webster Co Land, Hastings, Neb.

21  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Firearm & Ammo, Online Auction

23  Michael Wegener Implement, Inc., Consignment , Online Auction

23  Les Schmidt, Retirement, Indianola, Neb.

24  Rom & Ruth Wiebelhaus, 400.03 Acres Knox Co Land, Center, Neb.

24  Richard & Janet McCormick Farmily, 79.57 Acres Wayne Co Dryland, Winside, Neb.

MARCH

1    Farmers National, 120 Acres Thurston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.

1    Reck Agri Realty, Dundy Co Pivot Irrigated Land, McCook, Neb.

4    Katherine A. Carlson Willey Estate, 124.16 Acres Monona Co Land, Whiting, Iowa

7    Ruhter Auction & Realty, 80 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.

10  Ruhter Auction & Realty, 81.54 Acres Seward Co Land, Utica, Neb.

15  Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online   

        Auction

 

