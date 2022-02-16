Auction Calendar - February 18, 2022

FEBRUARY
21 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Firearm & Ammo, Online Auction
22 Gr8iron, Online Consignment Auction
23 Michael Wegener Implement, Inc., Consignment, Online Auction
23 Les Schmidt, Retirement, Indianola, Neb.
24 Rom & Ruth Wiebelhaus, 400.03 Acres Knox Co Land, Center, Neb.
24 Richard & Janet McCormick Farmily, 79.57 Acres Wayne Co Dryland, Winside, Neb.
26 Otoe County Machinery Auction, Syracuse, Neb.
26 Holtgrew Auction, Holt County Consignment Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
MARCH
1 Farmers National, 120 Acres Thurston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.
1 Reck Agri Realty, Dundy Co Pivot Irrigated Land, McCook, Neb.
3 Jack Nitz & Assoc. No Reserve Equipment, Truck, Trailer & Vehicle Auction, Fremont, Neb.
4 Katherine A. Carlson Willey Estate, 124.16 Acres Monona Co Land, Whiting, Iowa
5 Novak Auction Service, Annual Spring Machinery, Livestock Equipment & Hay Auction, Corchester, Neb.
5 20th Annual Martin Luther Church Farmer’s Consignment Auction, Johnson, Neb.
7 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 80 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
8 Unseld Trust, 154.58 Acres Irrigated Cropland & Pasture, Plainview, Neb.
10 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 81.54 Acres Seward Co Land, Utica, Neb.
15 Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online
Auction
22 BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online
Auction