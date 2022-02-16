 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - February 18, 2022

FEBRUARY

21  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Firearm & Ammo, Online Auction

22  Gr8iron, Online Consignment Auction

23  Michael Wegener Implement, Inc., Consignment, Online Auction

23  Les Schmidt, Retirement, Indianola, Neb.

24  Rom & Ruth Wiebelhaus, 400.03 Acres Knox Co Land, Center, Neb.

24  Richard & Janet McCormick Farmily, 79.57 Acres Wayne Co Dryland, Winside, Neb.

26  Otoe County Machinery Auction, Syracuse, Neb.

26  Holtgrew Auction, Holt County Consignment Auction, Atkinson, Neb.

MARCH

1    Farmers National, 120 Acres Thurston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.

1    Reck Agri Realty, Dundy Co Pivot Irrigated Land, McCook, Neb.

3    Jack Nitz & Assoc. No Reserve Equipment, Truck, Trailer & Vehicle Auction, Fremont, Neb.

4    Katherine A. Carlson Willey Estate, 124.16 Acres Monona Co Land, Whiting, Iowa

5    Novak Auction Service, Annual Spring Machinery, Livestock Equipment & Hay Auction, Corchester, Neb.

5    20th Annual Martin Luther Church Farmer’s Consignment Auction, Johnson, Neb.

7    Ruhter Auction & Realty, 80 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.

8    Unseld Trust, 154.58 Acres Irrigated Cropland & Pasture, Plainview, Neb.

10  Ruhter Auction & Realty, 81.54 Acres Seward Co Land, Utica, Neb.

15  Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online   

        Auction

22   BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online      

        Auction

