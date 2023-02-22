FEBRUARY
25 Holt County Consignment, Atkinson, Nebr.
25 Otoe County Machinery, Syracuse, Nebr.
25 Joe Polak/Formally Brothers Automotive, Shop Equipment, Tools, Signs & Collectibles, Misc., Hallam, Nebr.
27 Grays Truck & Farms, Inc/Robert (Butch) and Larry Gray, Retirement Farm & Livestock Equipment, Albion, Nebr.
MARCH
1 BigIron Auctions/Mitchell Equipment LLC, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Nienhueser Farms, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Gaspers Cattle Co, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Nelson Land & Cattle Co, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Dennis Koch Estate, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Thunderboldt Harvesting, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/RST Farms, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Anthony Due, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Central NE Public Power & Irrigation District, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Troy Koch, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Mike’s Electric Retirement, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Chief Carriers Inc., Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
1 Claude Taylor Estate, Equipment, Online Auction
2 BigIron Realty/281.23 Acres Boone County NE Grassland, Online Auction
4 21st Annual Martin Luther Church Farmer’s Consignment, Humboldt, Nebr.
4 Mussack Farms, Inc/Larry & Kathy Mussack, Farm Machinery Retirement, Decatur, Nebr.
6 Ervin & Georgina Rademaker, 162.3 Acres Pivot Irrigate Phelps Co Cropland, Holdrege, Nebr.
8 BigIron Auctions/Verl Schoenrock, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Ivey Enterprises, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Joshua Todd, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Cornelius, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Connealy Angus LLC, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Rock Pile Services, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Gehring Construction, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Ebberson Farms LLC, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Jim Nelson, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Heiss Grain & Livestock LLC, Online Auction
14 DANA Farms, LLLP, 7 Parcels – 882 Acres Keith & Deuel Co Land, Ogallala, Nebr.
14 BigIron Realty/77.3 Acres Otoe County NE Dryland Crop Ground, Online Auction
14 Drummond Farm & Recreation Ground, 9 Tracts Irrigated Farmland & River Recreational, Columbus, Nebr.
15 Bill Pearson, Farm Equipment Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Hauptman Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Alfred Damme, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Haddan, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Four Season Ag, Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Bryon Luebbe, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Trausch Farms LLC, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Brian Moody, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Dean Frey, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Hedden Farms Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Gary L. Schluckebier Estate, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Jedediah Fritz, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Jakub Brothers Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Dwight Lindskov Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/BMB Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Chief Carriers Inc., Online Auction
16 Farmers National Co., 1040 Acres Holt Co Land, O’Neill, Nebr.
21 AgWestLand, 6027.45 Acres Decatur Co KS Land, 7 Tracts, Online Auction
21 Farmers National Co., 134.81 Acres Otoe Co Land, Syracuse, Nebr.