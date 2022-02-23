Auction Calendar - February 25, 2022

FEBRUARY
26 Otoe County Machinery Auction, Syracuse, Neb.
26 Holtgrew Auction, Holt County Consignment Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
MARCH
1 Farmers National, 120 Acres Thurston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.
1 Reck Agri Realty, Dundy Co Pivot Irrigated Land, McCook, Neb.
2 BigIron Auction/Robert Gerken Estate, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auction/David & Rachel Macklin Retirement, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auction/Harold Sindt Retirement, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auction/Ron Huss Retirement, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auction/Terry Jessen, Online Auction
2 BigIron Auction/Western-Harrigton Flying Service Inc., Online Auction
2 BigIron Auction/Jeffrey Wallin, Online Auction
3 Jack Nitz & Assoc. No Reserve Equipment, Truck, Trailer & Vehicle Auction, Fremont, Neb.
4 Katherine A. Carlson Willey Estate, 124.16 Acres Monona Co Land, Whiting, Iowa
5 Novak Auction Service, Annual Spring Machinery, Livestock Equipment & Hay Auction, Corchester, Neb.
5 20th Annual Martin Luther Church Farmer’s Consignment Auction, Johnson, Neb.
5 Charlene & The Late Dennie Flock, Gun Auction, Julesburg, Colorado
6 Guns & Knives Auction, Monroe, Neb.
7 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 80 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
8 Unseld Trust, 154.58 Acres Irrigated Cropland & Pasture, Plainview, Neb.
9 Fred Maifeld Estate, Tractors, Combines, Tillage, Grain Equip & More, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auction/Jason Siems, Online Auction
9 BigIron Auction/Paulman Farms Retirement, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auction/Rosemarie Vering Retirement, Online Auction
10 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 81.54 Acres Seward Co Land, Utica, Neb.
10 BigIron Auction/Classic Car, Online Auction
12 The late Henry (Pete) Petersen Estate & Edith Petersen Estate, Collectible Model Train & Antique Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa
12 Toy Tractor Estate Auction, Monroe, Neb.
13 Coin & Currency Auction, Monroe, Neb.
15 Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online
Auction
19 BT Farms, Brandon & April Toepfer, Large Farm Equipment, Combine, Heads & Tractors, Lewellen, Neb.
20 Equipment Auction, Tractors, Trucks & Construction Tools, Central City, Neb.
21 Rocking K Ranch, 320.5 Acres Harrison Co Hybrid Land Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa
22 BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online Auction
22 Blanche Trompeter Estate, 80 Acres Land, Steinauer, Neb.
22 Farmers National, 71.16 Acres Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.
22 Robert E. & Mary T. Wortman Living Revocable Trust, 150.07 Acres Hall Co Land, Online Auction
25 Stacey Dunbar, Audrey Black & Pam Crawford, 138.13 Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.