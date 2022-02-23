 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auction Calendar - February 25, 2022

Auction Calendar - February 25, 2022

FEBRUARY

26  Otoe County Machinery Auction, Syracuse, Neb.

26  Holtgrew Auction, Holt County Consignment Auction, Atkinson, Neb.

 MARCH

1    Farmers National, 120 Acres Thurston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.

1    Reck Agri Realty, Dundy Co Pivot Irrigated Land, McCook, Neb.

2    BigIron Auction/Robert Gerken Estate, Online Auction

2    BigIron Auction/David & Rachel Macklin Retirement, Online Auction

2    BigIron Auction/Harold Sindt Retirement, Online Auction

2    BigIron Auction/Ron Huss Retirement, Online Auction

2    BigIron Auction/Terry Jessen, Online Auction

2    BigIron Auction/Western-Harrigton Flying Service Inc., Online Auction

2    BigIron Auction/Jeffrey Wallin, Online Auction

3    Jack Nitz & Assoc. No Reserve Equipment, Truck, Trailer & Vehicle Auction, Fremont, Neb.

4    Katherine A. Carlson Willey Estate, 124.16 Acres Monona Co Land, Whiting, Iowa

5    Novak Auction Service, Annual Spring Machinery, Livestock Equipment & Hay Auction, Corchester, Neb.

5    20th Annual Martin Luther Church Farmer’s Consignment Auction, Johnson, Neb.

5    Charlene & The Late Dennie Flock, Gun Auction, Julesburg, Colorado

6    Guns & Knives Auction, Monroe, Neb.

7    Ruhter Auction & Realty, 80 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.

8    Unseld Trust, 154.58 Acres Irrigated Cropland & Pasture, Plainview, Neb.

9    Fred Maifeld Estate, Tractors, Combines, Tillage, Grain Equip & More, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auction/Jason Siems, Online Auction

9    BigIron Auction/Paulman Farms Retirement, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auction/Rosemarie Vering Retirement, Online Auction

10  Ruhter Auction & Realty, 81.54 Acres Seward Co Land, Utica, Neb.

10  BigIron Auction/Classic Car, Online Auction

12  The late Henry (Pete) Petersen Estate & Edith Petersen Estate, Collectible Model Train & Antique Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa

12  Toy Tractor Estate Auction, Monroe, Neb.

13  Coin & Currency Auction, Monroe, Neb.

15  Charles & Donette Shenk, Retirement, Online   

        Auction

19   BT Farms, Brandon & April Toepfer, Large Farm Equipment, Combine, Heads & Tractors, Lewellen, Neb.

20   Equipment Auction, Tractors, Trucks & Construction Tools, Central City, Neb.      

21   Rocking K Ranch, 320.5 Acres Harrison Co          Hybrid Land Auction, BeeBeeTown, Iowa

22   BigIron Realty/150.07 Acres Hall Co, Online Auction

22  Blanche Trompeter Estate, 80 Acres Land, Steinauer, Neb.

22  Farmers National, 71.16 Acres Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.

22  Robert E. & Mary T. Wortman Living Revocable Trust, 150.07 Acres Hall Co Land, Online Auction

25  Stacey Dunbar, Audrey Black & Pam Crawford, 138.13 Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.

 

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News