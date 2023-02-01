Auction Calendar - February 3, 2023

FEBRUARY
4 Knights of Columbus, Machinery & Equipment Consignment, Axtell, Kansas
8 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Pieper, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Michael Wintz, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Nathan Geisert, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/3 D & W Equipment Inc., Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Nicholas Orcutt, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Pfeifer’s Machinery Sales, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Luxa Construction Co Inc., Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Wurdeman Farms LLC, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sale, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Shane Wobig, Online Auction
8 BigIron Auctions/Oeltjen Inc., Online Auction
9 Farmers National Co., 148.44 Acres Sarpy Co Land, Ashland, Nebr.
10 Ruhter Auction & Realty, Inc., 75 Acres Hall Co. Irrigated Land, Alda, Nebr.
15 BigIron Auctions/Lonny Peters, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Wach Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Stuckey Farms Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Paul Graddy, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Doernemann Construction Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/James Reeves, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Chief Carriers Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Bauman Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Sapp Bros Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Mike Curlo, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Mark Parr, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Lyle Brinkman, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/S & T Trucking, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Rod Rohde Farms LLC, Online Auction
16 Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment, Tekamah, Nebr.
20 William Juranek Estate, Farm Equipment, Acreage Items & Collectibles, David City, Nebr.
20 Ron & Luann Koch, Farm Equipment Retirement, Meadow Grove, Nebr.
22 Michael Wegener Implement, Annual Farm Machinery Consignment, Online Auction
27 Grays Truck & Farms, Inc/Robert (Butch) and Larry Gray, Retirement Farm & Livestock Equipment, Albion, Nebr.
MARCH
6 Ervin & Georgina Rademaker, 162.3 Acres Pivot Irrigate Phelps Co Cropland, Holdrege, Nebr.
14 DANA Farms, LLLP, 7 Parcels – 882 Acres Keith & Deuel Co Land, Ogallala, Nebr.