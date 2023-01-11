 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - January 13, 2023

Farm auction

JANUARY

14  Teten Estate, Firearm, Kearney, Nebr.

14  Larry & Cheryl Grundman, Farm Equipment Retirement, Syracuse, Nebr.

17  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction

18  Midwest Land Company, Pivot Irrigated Quarter Farmland, Wayne, Nebr.

18  BigIron Auctions/Vi View Farms, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Thomas Hongsermeier, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Central NE Public Power & Irrigation District, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Regier Land Improvement, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Kyle Wilhelm, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Walking Y Ranch LLC, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Cornhusker Public Power District, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Cogdill Feeds, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Jake Morten, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Alec Lovitt, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Robert W. Wehtje Estate, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Jakub Brothers Farms, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Jimmy Jackman, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/City of Falls City, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/D&D Truck Sales, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Cogdill Feeds, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/Gage Wright, Online Auction

18  BigIron Auctions/John Meredith, Online Auction

20  Horan Family Farms LLC, 705 Acres Pivot Irrigated 4 Parcel Kearney Co Land, Hastings, Nebr.

24  Fricke Farms, Inc., Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.

24  Farmers National Co., 75 Acres Burt Co Land, Lyons, Nebr.

24  Fricke Farms Inc., Kathy Fricke, Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.

24  Adam Marshall Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/Druberhof LLC, Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/Chris Nicholas, Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/Reigle Cattle Company LLC, Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/LP Construction LLC, Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/Plumbing & Electric Service Inc., Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/Matt Heimann, Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/Union Farms, Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/JP Auto LLC, Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/Long Agronomics, Inc., Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction

25  BigIron Auctions/Mauricio Gonzalez, Online Auction

26  Nebraska Land Brokers, Perkins Co Farm Land, Grant, Nebr.

26  Renee Otto Berglund, 160 Acres Dryland Cropland Pierce Co Land, Peirce, Nebr.

26  Farmers National Co., 160 Acres Butler Co Land, Columbus, Nebr.

FEBRUARY 

1     BigIron Auctions/Mickey Gottsch Retirement, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Loren Paulsen, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Allyn Remmers Retirement, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Wenninghoff’s Inc., Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Sitzman Farms, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Dale Pueppke, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Joshua Just, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Mark Nordhues, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Arlyn Werner, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Nathan Geisert, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Brian Johnson, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/T.L. Excavation LLC, Online Auction

1     BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction

3     Farmers National Col, 313.14 Acres Antelope Co Land, Elgin, Nebr.

9     Farmers National Co., 148.44 Acres Sarpy Co Land, Ashland, Nebr.

16  Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment, Tekamah, Nebr.

 

 

 

