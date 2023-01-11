Auction Calendar - January 13, 2023

JANUARY
14 Teten Estate, Firearm, Kearney, Nebr.
14 Larry & Cheryl Grundman, Farm Equipment Retirement, Syracuse, Nebr.
17 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Equipment, Online Auction
18 Midwest Land Company, Pivot Irrigated Quarter Farmland, Wayne, Nebr.
18 BigIron Auctions/Vi View Farms, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Thomas Hongsermeier, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Central NE Public Power & Irrigation District, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Regier Land Improvement, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Kyle Wilhelm, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Walking Y Ranch LLC, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Cornhusker Public Power District, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Cogdill Feeds, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Jake Morten, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Alec Lovitt, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Robert W. Wehtje Estate, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Jakub Brothers Farms, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Jimmy Jackman, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/City of Falls City, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/D&D Truck Sales, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Cogdill Feeds, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/Gage Wright, Online Auction
18 BigIron Auctions/John Meredith, Online Auction
20 Horan Family Farms LLC, 705 Acres Pivot Irrigated 4 Parcel Kearney Co Land, Hastings, Nebr.
24 Fricke Farms, Inc., Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.
24 Farmers National Co., 75 Acres Burt Co Land, Lyons, Nebr.
24 Fricke Farms Inc., Kathy Fricke, Farm Machinery, Hastings, Nebr.
24 Adam Marshall Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Druberhof LLC, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Chris Nicholas, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Reigle Cattle Company LLC, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/LP Construction LLC, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Plumbing & Electric Service Inc., Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Matt Heimann, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Union Farms, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/JP Auto LLC, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Long Agronomics, Inc., Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
25 BigIron Auctions/Mauricio Gonzalez, Online Auction
26 Nebraska Land Brokers, Perkins Co Farm Land, Grant, Nebr.
26 Renee Otto Berglund, 160 Acres Dryland Cropland Pierce Co Land, Peirce, Nebr.
26 Farmers National Co., 160 Acres Butler Co Land, Columbus, Nebr.
FEBRUARY
1 BigIron Auctions/Mickey Gottsch Retirement, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Loren Paulsen, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Allyn Remmers Retirement, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Wenninghoff’s Inc., Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Sitzman Farms, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Dale Pueppke, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Joshua Just, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Mark Nordhues, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Arlyn Werner, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Nathan Geisert, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Brian Johnson, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Jordan Machinery/S&N Auto Sales, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/T.L. Excavation LLC, Online Auction
1 BigIron Auctions/Quality Trucks & Trailers, Online Auction
3 Farmers National Col, 313.14 Acres Antelope Co Land, Elgin, Nebr.
9 Farmers National Co., 148.44 Acres Sarpy Co Land, Ashland, Nebr.
16 Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment, Tekamah, Nebr.