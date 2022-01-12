Auction Calendar - January 14, 2022

JANUARY
15 Mike Larsen, Farm Equipment Auction, Fort Calhoun, Neb.
15 Johnson Farm Equipment, Business Closeout Auction, North Bend, Neb.
18 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Farm Implement, Trucks, Pickups, Trailers & More, Online Auction
18 Flavian Luettel Irrevocable Trust, 160 Acres Boone Co Dryland, Petersburg, Neb.
18 Kathie G Munderloh Estate, 126.27 Acres Cuming Co Farmland, West Point, Neb.
18 Levin Farms, Inc., Smith County KS Land Lease Online Auction
19 Farmers National Co., 110.58 Acres Burt Co Land Auction, Oakland, Neb.
20 Lynette Pavlik, Denise & Alton Streich, 149.65 Acres of Pasture or Development Pierce County Land, Pierce, Neb.
20 Taylor & Martin, Inc., 350+ Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, South Sioux City, Neb.
20 Eugene W. Jeffres Estate, 41 Acres Irrigated Hall Co Land, Alda, Neb.
20 Palubecki Family Trust/Joann Palubecki Estate, 103.87 Acres Fremont Co IA, Sidney, IA
22 Doug & Janet Johnson Retirement, Tractors, Combine, Heads, Farm Machinery, Craig, Neb.
24 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 3 Tracts, 472.60 Acres Smith Co Kansas Land Auction, Smith Center, Kansas
25 Fay Schroer Estate, 2 Tracts Irrigated Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.
26 Farmers National Co., 239.81 Acres Wayne Co Land Auction, Wayne, Neb.
27 Agri Affiliates, Inc., 342.53 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
28 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 507.23 Acres Adams & Hall County, Hastings, Neb.
28 Lorraine Uhlik, 2 Tracts – 120 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
31 Omaha Community Foundation, 320 Acres Custer Co Pivot Irrigated Cropland & Hay Meadow, Arcadia, Neb.
FEBRUARY
5 Olson & Pearson Auctions & Realty, Farm Machinery Consignment
5 Fern Keithley Farm, 160 Acres, Falls City, Neb.
5 John Huber Farm, 116.72 Acres, Falls City, Neb.
8 UFARM Real Estate, 2 Tracts Thurston Co Land, Online Auction
10 UFARM Real Estate, 315 Acres Madison Co Land, Online Auction
15 UFARM Real Estate, 74 Acres Saunders Co Land, Online Auction
16 Farmers National, 140.53 Acres Phelps Co Land Auction, Holdrege, Neb.
17 Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.