Auction Calendar - January 21, 2022

JANUARY
22 Doug & Janet Johnson Retirement, Tractors, Combine, Heads, Farm Machinery, Craig, Neb.
24 Ruhter Auction & Realty Inc., 3 Tracts, 472.60 Acres Smith Co Kansas Land Auction, Smith Center, Kansas
25 Fay Schroer Estate, 2 Tracts Irrigated Buffalo Co Land Auction, Kearney, Neb.
26 Farmers National Co., 239.81 Acres Wayne Co Land Auction, Wayne, Neb.
27 Agri Affiliates, Inc., 342.53 Acres Adams Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
28 Ruhter Auction & Realty, 507.23 Acres Adams & Hall County, Hastings, Neb.
28 Lorraine Uhlik, 2 Tracts – 120 Acres Saunders Co Farmland, Wahoo, Neb.
31 Omaha Community Foundation, 320 Acres Custer Co Pivot Irrigated Cropland & Hay Meadow, Arcadia, Neb.
FEBRUARY
5 Olson & Pearson Auctions & Realty, Farm Machinery Consignment
5 Fern Keithley Farm, 160 Acres, Falls City, Neb.
5 John Huber Farm, 116.72 Acres, Falls City, Neb.
7 Meyer Brothers, Large Farm Equipment, Madrid, Neb.
8 UFARM Real Estate, 2 Tracts Thurston Co Land, Online Auction
10 UFARM Real Estate, 315 Acres Madison Co Land, Online Auction
15 UFARM Real Estate, 74 Acres Saunders Co Land, Online Auction
16 Farmers National, 140.53 Acres Phelps Co Land Auction, Holdrege, Neb.
17 Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.
18 Michael, Roger, Keith & James Buschow, 167.99 Acre Webster Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
23 Michael Wegener Implement, Inc., Consignment Auction, Online
MARCH
1 Farmers National, 120 Acres Thruston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.