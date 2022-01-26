Auction Calendar - January 28, 2022

JANUARY
31 Omaha Community Foundation, 320 Acres Custer Co Pivot Irrigated Cropland & Hay Meadow, Arcadia, Neb.
FEBRUARY
1 Jack Nitz & Assoc, Late Model Truck & Trailer No Reserve, Online Auction
5 Olson & Pearson Auctions & Realty, Farm Machinery Consignment
5 Knights of Columbus, Consignment Sale, Axtell, Kansas
5 Fern Keithley Farm, 160 Acres, Falls City, Neb.
5 John Huber Farm, 116.72 Acres, Falls City, Neb.
7 Meyer Brothers, Large Farm Equipment, Madrid, Neb.
7 Dean & Beth Argotsinger, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Denison, Iowa
8 UFARM Real Estate, 2 Tracts Thurston Co Land, Online Auction
10 UFARM Real Estate, 315 Acres Madison Co Land, Online Auction
11 Gary Lewis Estate & Jim Lewis, Farm Equipment, Modale, Iowa
14 Elaine A. Zoucha, Gerald E. Braun, Irene E. Dresch, 396.4 Acres Boone & Greeley Co Land, Cedar Rapids, Neb.
15 UFARM Real Estate, 74 Acres Saunders Co Land, Online Auction
16 Farmers National, 140.53 Acres Phelps Co Land Auction, Holdrege, Neb.
17 Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.
17 Farmers National, 80 Acres Polk Co Land, Osceola, Neb.
18 Michael, Roger, Keith & James Buschow, 167.99 Acre Webster Co Land, Hastings, Neb.
23 Michael Wegener Implement, Inc., Consignment Auction, Online
MARCH
1 Farmers National, 120 Acres Thruston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.