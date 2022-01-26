 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - January 28, 2022

JANUARY

 

31  Omaha Community Foundation, 320 Acres Custer Co Pivot Irrigated Cropland & Hay Meadow, Arcadia, Neb.

FEBRUARY

1    Jack Nitz & Assoc, Late Model Truck & Trailer No Reserve, Online Auction

5    Olson & Pearson Auctions & Realty, Farm Machinery Consignment

5    Knights of Columbus, Consignment Sale, Axtell, Kansas

5    Fern Keithley Farm, 160 Acres, Falls City, Neb.

5    John Huber Farm, 116.72 Acres, Falls City, Neb.

7    Meyer Brothers, Large Farm Equipment, Madrid, Neb.

7    Dean & Beth Argotsinger, Retirement Farm Machinery Auction, Denison, Iowa

8    UFARM Real Estate, 2 Tracts Thurston Co Land, Online Auction

10  UFARM Real Estate, 315 Acres Madison Co Land, Online Auction

11  Gary Lewis Estate & Jim Lewis, Farm Equipment, Modale, Iowa

14  Elaine A. Zoucha, Gerald E. Braun, Irene E. Dresch, 396.4 Acres Boone & Greeley Co Land, Cedar Rapids, Neb.

15  UFARM Real Estate, 74 Acres Saunders Co Land, Online Auction

16  Farmers National, 140.53 Acres Phelps Co Land Auction, Holdrege, Neb.

17  Lee Valley, Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.

17  Farmers National, 80 Acres Polk Co Land, Osceola, Neb.

18  Michael, Roger, Keith & James Buschow, 167.99 Acre Webster Co Land, Hastings, Neb.

23  Michael Wegener Implement, Inc., Consignment Auction, Online

MARCH

1    Farmers National, 120 Acres Thruston Co Land, Bancroft, Neb.

