Auction Calendar - July 22, 2022

JULY
23 Ed & Carolyn Ramold, Farm Equipment, Unadilla, Neb.
23 Gale Meinberg Estate, Vehicles, Trailers, Tractors, Equipment, Pleasant Dale, Neb.
24 Real Estate & Personal Property, Columbus, Neb.
25 Coin & Currency, Monroe, Neb.
27 BigIron Auctions/David & Colleen Endorf Retirement, Online Auction
27 BigIron Auctions/Dale Throener, Online Auction
27 BigIron Auctions/Friesen Agriculture Leasing Inc., Online Auction
27 BigIron Auctions/Dahlgren Cattle Co Inc., Online Auction
27 BigIron Auctions/MM&M Co., Online Auction
27 BigIron Auctions/Kevin Koenig, Online Auction
AUGUST
11 440 Acres, 4 Tracts, Dodge Co Farmland, Hooper, Neb.
11 UFARM Real Estate, 125 Acres Nemaha Co Dryland Farm, Online Auction
17 UFARM Real Estate, 197 Acres Gage Co Productive Dryland Farm, Online Auction
18 Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.
20 Jeff Miller, Freightliner Tractor/Timpte Trailer, Tractor & Loader, Farm Machinery, Woodworking Equip., & Furniture, Onawa, Iowa
25 Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, Neb.
27 Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
30 Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.