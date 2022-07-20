 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - July 22, 2022

Farm auction

JULY

23  Ed & Carolyn Ramold, Farm Equipment, Unadilla, Neb.

23  Gale Meinberg Estate, Vehicles, Trailers, Tractors, Equipment, Pleasant Dale, Neb.

24  Real Estate & Personal Property, Columbus, Neb.

25  Coin & Currency, Monroe, Neb.

27  BigIron Auctions/David & Colleen Endorf Retirement, Online Auction

27  BigIron Auctions/Dale Throener, Online Auction

27  BigIron Auctions/Friesen Agriculture Leasing Inc., Online Auction

27  BigIron Auctions/Dahlgren Cattle Co Inc., Online Auction

27  BigIron Auctions/MM&M Co., Online Auction

27  BigIron Auctions/Kevin Koenig, Online Auction

AUGUST

11  440 Acres, 4 Tracts, Dodge Co Farmland, Hooper, Neb.

11  UFARM Real Estate, 125 Acres Nemaha Co Dryland Farm, Online Auction

17  UFARM Real Estate, 197 Acres Gage Co Productive Dryland Farm, Online Auction

18  Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.

20  Jeff Miller, Freightliner Tractor/Timpte Trailer, Tractor & Loader, Farm Machinery, Woodworking Equip., & Furniture, Onawa, Iowa

25  Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, Neb.

27  Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa

30  Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.

