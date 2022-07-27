Auction Calendar - July 29, 2022

JULY
30 Watton Auction, 2-Semi Trailers, 3 Wheeler, Acreage Items, Tools & Household, Genoa, Neb.
AUGUST
3 BigIron Auctions/Owens Ag, Online Auction
3 BigIron Auctions/Erik Holen, Online Auction
3 BigIron Auctions/Central Coop Nonstock Transport, Online Auction
3 BigIron Auctions/Mary Heidemann, Online Auction
3 BigIron Auctions/Ronald Sebade, Online Auction
3 BigIron Auctions/C & H Mills Farms Inc., Online Auction
3 BigIron Auctions/Vance Jones, Online Auction
3 BigIron Auctions/Lehr Inc., Online Auction
3 BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett, Inc., Online Auction
3 BigIron Auctions/Steve Howton, Sr. Estate, Online Auction
3 Dave & Laura Fischer, Farm Equipment Retirement, Fordyce, Neb.
6 Merle and Shirley Hinze Estate, Household & Collectibles, Rising City, Neb.
6 Dareld & Carolyn Weber, Farm Equipment Retirement, Sterling, Neb.
7 Grubaugh Auction, Toys, Monroe, Neb.
9 Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate, Osceola, Neb.
10 Eldon & Ellen Heinemann, Farm Equipment Retirement, Wakefield, Neb.
10 BigIron Auctions/Larry Mudloff Retirement, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/WM Zutavern Cattle Co Retirement, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Oak Creek Farms Retirement, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Breitbarth Farms, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Lindner Farms, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Vogler Cattle, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Mitchell Baier, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/Har-Vest LLC, Online Auction
10 BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction
11 440 Acres, 4 Tracts, Dodge Co Farmland, Hooper, Neb.
11 UFARM Real Estate, 125 Acres Nemaha Co Dryland Farm, Online Auction
11 Grubaugh Auction/Re/Max Total Realty, Lakefront Real Estate Auction, Columbus, Neb.
17 UFARM Real Estate, 197 Acres Gage Co Productive Dryland Farm, Online Auction
18 Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Items, Trucks, Household Furniture, Rising City, Neb.
18 Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.
20 Jeff Miller, Freightliner Tractor/Timpte Trailer, Tractor & Loader, Farm Machinery, Woodworking Equip., & Furniture, Onawa, Iowa
25 Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, Neb.
27 Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa
30 Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.