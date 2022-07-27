 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Auction Calendar - July 29, 2022

Farm auction

JULY

30  Watton Auction, 2-Semi Trailers, 3 Wheeler, Acreage Items, Tools & Household, Genoa, Neb.

AUGUST

3    BigIron Auctions/Owens Ag, Online Auction

3    BigIron Auctions/Erik Holen, Online Auction

3    BigIron Auctions/Central Coop Nonstock Transport, Online Auction

3    BigIron Auctions/Mary Heidemann, Online Auction

3    BigIron Auctions/Ronald Sebade, Online Auction

3    BigIron Auctions/C & H Mills Farms Inc., Online Auction

3    BigIron Auctions/Vance Jones, Online Auction

3    BigIron Auctions/Lehr Inc., Online Auction

3    BigIron Auctions/Jeff Bartlett, Inc., Online Auction

3    BigIron Auctions/Steve Howton, Sr. Estate, Online Auction

3    Dave & Laura Fischer, Farm Equipment Retirement, Fordyce, Neb.

 6    Merle and Shirley Hinze Estate, Household & Collectibles, Rising City, Neb.

6    Dareld & Carolyn Weber, Farm Equipment Retirement, Sterling, Neb.

7    Grubaugh Auction, Toys, Monroe, Neb.

9    Grubaugh Auction, Real Estate, Osceola, Neb.

10  Eldon & Ellen Heinemann, Farm Equipment Retirement, Wakefield, Neb.

People are also reading…

10  BigIron Auctions/Larry Mudloff Retirement, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/WM Zutavern Cattle Co Retirement, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/Oak Creek Farms Retirement, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/Breitbarth Farms, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/Lindner Farms, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/Vogler Cattle, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/Mitchell Baier, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/Ted Wegener, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/Har-Vest LLC, Online Auction

10  BigIron Auctions/J P Auto LLC, Online Auction

11  440 Acres, 4 Tracts, Dodge Co Farmland, Hooper, Neb.

11  UFARM Real Estate, 125 Acres Nemaha Co Dryland Farm, Online Auction

11  Grubaugh Auction/Re/Max Total Realty, Lakefront Real Estate Auction, Columbus, Neb.

17  UFARM Real Estate, 197 Acres Gage Co Productive Dryland Farm, Online Auction

18  Grubaugh Auction, Acreage Items, Trucks, Household Furniture, Rising City, Neb.

18  Lee Valley Inc., Annual Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Tekamah, Neb.

20  Jeff Miller, Freightliner Tractor/Timpte Trailer, Tractor & Loader, Farm Machinery, Woodworking Equip., & Furniture, Onawa, Iowa

25  Michael Wegener Implement, Consignment Auction, Cornlea, Neb.

27  Gaylen & Marilyn Van Houten, Retirement Farm Machinery, Whiting, Iowa

30  Farmers National Co., 507 Acres Hitchcock Co Land, Trenton, Neb.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News