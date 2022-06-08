 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - June 10, 2022

Farm auction

JUNE

11  Grubaugh Auction Service, Equipment Auction, Richland, NE

12  Grubaugh Auction Service, Toys, Cigar Boxes, Cast Items, Lures, Decaturs, Monroe, NE

13  Adam Marshall Land & Auction, Guns, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Morten Construction LLC, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Union Ridge Farms, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Nicholas Brockevelt, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/AB Kramer LLC, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Con Bernbeck Reitrement, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Steven Siebenaler Estate, Muscle Car Collection, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Classic Car, Online Auction

18  260 Acres/3 Tracts, No Reserve Saunders Co Land Auction, Morse Bluff, Neb.

20  Rick Rowse, Home, Acreage & Equipment Retirement Auction, Amelia, Neb.

21  North  Central Kansas Contractors, LLC, Construction Equipment, Online Auction

21  BigIron Realty/The Paul E. and Eileen V. Butler Living Trust, 722.3 Acres Wheeler Co Dryland Farm & Pasture Ground, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Shawn Hagberg Trucking LLC, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Lane Goebel Retirement, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Margaret Nietfeld & Robert Nietfeld, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Gary Warren, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Damon Lauritsen, Online Auction

 JULY

15  Bruce & Kari Dobrovolny, 192.93 Surveyed Monona Co Iowa Acres, Onawa, Iowa

