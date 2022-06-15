Auction Calendar - June 17, 2022

JUNE
18 260 Acres/3 Tracts, No Reserve Saunders Co Land Auction, Morse Bluff, Neb.
20 Rick Rowse, Home, Acreage & Equipment Retirement Auction, Amelia, Neb.
21 North Central Kansas Contractors, LLC, Construction Equipment, Online Auction
21 BigIron Realty/The Paul E. and Eileen V. Butler Living Trust, 722.3 Acres Wheeler Co Dryland Farm & Pasture Ground, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Shawn Hagberg Trucking LLC, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Lane Goebel Retirement, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Margaret Nietfeld, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Gary Warren, Online Auction
22 BigIron Auctions/Damon Lauritsen, Online Auction
25 Frederick’s Consignment Auction, Falls City, Neb.
25 Holtgrew Auction, Holt County Consignment Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
27 Dean Andersen Estate, Coin & Bullion, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Dwight Lindskov Retirement, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Larry Ross Retirement, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Chase County Road Department, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/J P Auction LLC, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Uthof Ag, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Jakub Brothers Farms, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Adams Land & Cattle Co, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Edward Tuttle, Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Drew Brothers Labor Inc., Online Auction
29 BigIron Auctions/Nick Busch, Online Auction
30 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction
JULY
15 Bruce & Kari Dobrovolny, 192.93 Surveyed Monona Co Iowa Acres, Onawa, Iowa