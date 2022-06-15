 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auction Calendar - June 17, 2022

Farm auction

 JUNE

18  260 Acres/3 Tracts, No Reserve Saunders Co Land Auction, Morse Bluff, Neb.

20  Rick Rowse, Home, Acreage & Equipment Retirement Auction, Amelia, Neb.

21  North  Central Kansas Contractors, LLC, Construction Equipment, Online Auction

21  BigIron Realty/The Paul E. and Eileen V. Butler Living Trust, 722.3 Acres Wheeler Co Dryland Farm & Pasture Ground, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Shawn Hagberg Trucking LLC, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Lane Goebel Retirement, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Margaret Nietfeld, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Gary Warren, Online Auction

22  BigIron Auctions/Damon Lauritsen, Online Auction

25  Frederick’s Consignment Auction, Falls City, Neb.

25  Holtgrew Auction, Holt County Consignment Auction, Atkinson, Neb.

27  Dean Andersen Estate, Coin & Bullion, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Dwight Lindskov Retirement, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Larry Ross Retirement, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Chase County Road Department, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/J P Auction LLC, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Uthof Ag, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Jakub Brothers Farms, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Adams Land & Cattle Co, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Edward Tuttle, Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Drew Brothers Labor Inc., Online Auction

29  BigIron Auctions/Nick Busch, Online Auction

30  Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Unreserved Public Equipment, Online Auction

 JULY

15  Bruce & Kari Dobrovolny, 192.93 Surveyed Monona Co Iowa Acres, Onawa, Iowa

