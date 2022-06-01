 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Auction Calendar - June 3, 2022

Farm auction

JUNE

4    Northeast Community College, 2 New Homes & Surplus Items, Norfolk, Neb.

4    Grubaugh Auction Service, Firearms, Knives, Husker Items & Comics, Monroe, Neb.

6    UFARM Real Estate, 233 Acres Otoe Co Land, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/Ted Johnson, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/John Niemeyer, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/Jakub Brothers Farms, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/Exchange Bank, Online Auction

8    BigIron Auctions/Murray Construction LLC, Online Auction

9    Duane Ratkovec Estate, Late Model Equipment Auction, Fremont, Neb.

11  Grubaugh Auction Service, Equipment Auction, Richland, NE

12  Grubaugh Auction Service, Toys, Cigar Boxes, Cast Items, Lures, Decaturs, Monroe, NE

People are also reading…

15  BigIron Auctions/Morten Construction LLC, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Union Ridge Farms, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Nicholas Brockevelt, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/AB Kramer LLC, Online Auction

15  BigIron Auctions/Con Bernbeck Reitrement, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Steven Siebenaler Estate, Muscle Car Collection, Online Auction

16  BigIron Auctions/Classic Car, Online Auction

21  BigIron Realty/The Paul E. and Eileen V. Butler Living Trust, 722.3 Acres Wheeler Co Dryland Farm & Pasture Ground, Online Auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News