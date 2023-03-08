MARCH
11 Bar ZZ Truck Salvage, Retirement, Atkinson, Nebr.
14 Adam Marshall Land & Auction, No Reserve Equipment, Online Auction
14 DANA Farms, LLLP, 7 Parcels – 882 Acres Keith & Deuel Co Land, Ogallala, Nebr.
14 BigIron Realty/77.3 Acres Otoe County NE Dryland Crop Ground, Online Auction
14 Drummond Farm & Recreation Ground, 9 Tracts Irrigated Farmland & River Recreational, Columbus, Nebr.
15 Bill Pearson, Farm Equipment Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Hauptman Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Alfred Damme, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Tim & Barb Heikes Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Ryan Haddan, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Four Season Ag, Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Bryon Luebbe, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Trausch Farms LLC, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Brian Moody, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Blackshirt Express LLC, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Dean Frey, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Hedden Farms Inc., Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Gary L. Schluckebier Estate, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Jedediah Fritz, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Jakub Brothers Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Dwight Lindskov Retirement, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Ebberson Farms LLC, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Craig Murman, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Hartland Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/BMB Farms, Online Auction
15 BigIron Auctions/Chief Carriers Inc., Online Auction
16 Farmers National Co., 1040 Acres Holt Co Land, O’Neill, Nebr.
16 Taylor & Martin Inc., Conventional Tractors, Trucks & Trailers, South Sioux City, Nebr.
18 Honvlez Estate, Farm Machinery & Equipment, Denton, Nebr.
18 Peterson Auctioneers, Spring Machinery Consignment, Springfield, SD
21 AgWestLand, 6027.45 Acres Decatur Co KS Land, 7 Tracts, Online Auction
21 Farmers National Co., 134.81 Acres Otoe Co Land, Syracuse, Nebr.
22 Salem Grain Company, 3 Location Grain Facilities in Falls City, Salem & Dawson Nebr., Online Auction
22 Norag LLC, Grain Facility 5 Tracts in Onawa, IA, Online Auction
22 Midwest Land Company, All Tillable Dryland Quarter Farmland, Wayne, Nebr.
22 Lonnie Johnson, Tractors, Combine, Heads, Grain Cart, Trailer, Truck & Planter, Online Auction
23 Farmers National Co., 80 Acres Pierce Co Land, Tilden, Nebr.
25 Gene Fougeron Estate, Farm Machinery & Equipment, Pleasant Dale, Nebr.
29 McCord Farm & Ranch, 1343.39 Acres in 2 parcels, Jefferson Co. Land, Fairbury, Nebr.
30 Robert Schlicting and Heirs of Ray & Ada “Ann” Sukup, 139.67 Acres Cedar Co Land, Randolph, Nebr.
30 Heirs of Ray and Ida “Ann” Sukup, 5 Tracts Knox Co Land, Creighton, Nebr.
APRIL
1 Jantze Corporation, Tractor, Truck & Shop Equipment, Milford, Nebr.
4 BigIron Realty/325.25 Acres Knox County Recreational, Pasture & CRP Land, Online Auction